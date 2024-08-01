Indian rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale is all set to hit bull's eye in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Kusale joined an elite group of Indian shooters on Wednesday, qualifying for the final round with an impressive score of 590. He edged out Czech rivals Privratsky and Nymbursky, who also scored 590, thanks to a higher number of inner 10s.
Swapnil Kusale, hailing from Pune, is one of the bright prospects in Indian shooting. His fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Championship in Cairo, helped India seal an Olympic quota to set the tone for the Paris Olympics campaign.
In the shooter's medal pocket are gold medals in the team events at the 2022 Asian Games and the 2023 World Cup in Baku, complemented by individual and team silver medals. He has also clinched a bronze at the 2022 World Championship and another gold in the Team event at the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Shooting Live Streaming Details
When to watch Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Swapnil Kusale will be in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at 1:00pm IST.
Where to watch Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.