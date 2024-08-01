Other Sports

Swapnil Kusale Shooting, Paris 2024, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Paris Olympics 2024: Live Streaming details for Men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions Final event- know when and where to watch Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale in action

Shooting-Paris-Olympics
India's Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Indian rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale is all set to hit bull's eye in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Kusale joined an elite group of Indian shooters on Wednesday, qualifying for the final round with an impressive score of 590. He edged out Czech rivals Privratsky and Nymbursky, who also scored 590, thanks to a higher number of inner 10s.

Swapnil Kusale, hailing from Pune, is one of the bright prospects in Indian shooting. His fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Championship in Cairo, helped India seal an Olympic quota to set the tone for the Paris Olympics campaign.

In the shooter's medal pocket are gold medals in the team events at the 2022 Asian Games and the 2023 World Cup in Baku, complemented by individual and team silver medals. He has also clinched a bronze at the 2022 World Championship and another gold in the Team event at the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi.

India's racewalker Akshdeep Singh. - Instagram
Men's, Women's 20Km Race Walk, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Athletics Action On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Shooting Live Streaming Details

When to watch Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Swapnil Kusale will be in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at 1:00pm IST.

Where to watch Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  2. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?
  4. Newcastle United: Eddie Howe Eyeing NUFC Transfers After Pre-Season Win
  5. Women's Football At Paris Olympics: Spain Stay Perfect In Group C As Brazil's Marta Leaves Field In Tears
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  2. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  5. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Thursday Due To Heavy Rains
  2. Tarang Shakti: Largest Multilateral Air Exercise In India To Be Held In Aug-Sept
  3. Ransomware Attack At Tech Provider Hits Services Of 300 Banks Across Country
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck
  5. India, China Hold 'Constructive' Diplomatic Talks Over Eastern Ladakh Standoff
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Defeats For Manika Batra, Tarundeep Rai; Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Win