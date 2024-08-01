Swapnil Kusale, hailing from Pune, is one of the bright prospects in Indian shooting. His fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Championship in Cairo, helped India seal an Olympic quota to set the tone for the Paris Olympics campaign.



In the shooter's medal pocket are gold medals in the team events at the 2022 Asian Games and the 2023 World Cup in Baku, complemented by individual and team silver medals. He has also clinched a bronze at the 2022 World Championship and another gold in the Team event at the 2021 World Cup in New Delhi.