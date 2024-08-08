Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Medal Prospects On August 8

India wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will compete in the Round of 16 of the 57kg freestyle in the men's and women's categories respectively. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be followed if they win their bouts

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the mens javelin throw.
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
India have won only three bronze medals in Paris Olympics 2024 after the end of Day 12. There were a few chances where athletes missed the medal by a whisker. But despite that, India can positively increase the medal count on Thursday as star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the finals. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 13th day of the Paris Olympics will be filled with athletics and field sports. Indian men's hockey team will be up against Spain in the bronze medal match. This will also be the farewell match of the veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will compete in Round 2 of the women's individual stroke play in Golf. Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round.

India's medal chances on August 8

India wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will compete in the Round of 16 of the 57kg freestyle in the men's and women's categories respectively. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be followed if they win their bouts.

Neeraj Chopra - AP/Matthias Schrader
Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Feels Final Will Be Different After Finishing At Top In Qualifier

BY PTI

Men's Hockey can repeat the Tokyo Olympics feat and bag another bronze as they face Spain in the bronze medal match today.

Neeraj Chopra is the biggest gold medal contender for India and he also finished on top in the qualifiers with an 89.34m throw, which is his season's best. He will be in action later tonight.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of events at the Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

