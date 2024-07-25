Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Controversies: Biggest Disputes Surrounding The Summer Games

From election preparations to enforcing its own liberal laws on athletes, such as the hijab ban, France finds itself grappling to reach a neutral resolution. Here's a look at the five biggest controversies that surround the Paris Olympic Games 2024

Paris Olympic Summer Games 2024 AP Photo
A laptop shows the Olympic rings during the IOC session at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
info_icon

With each passing day, the world draws nearer to focusing all its attention on the capital city of France, Paris, where the Olympic Games 2024 are set to unfold. Anticipation, excitement, and apprehension blend together as July 26, Friday, the opening ceremony day, finally approaches. However, amidst the thrill of this grand sporting event, many big controversies loom, sparking intense debate, and raising thousands of questions. (More Sports News)

From election preparations to enforcing its own liberal laws on atheletes, such as the hijab ban, France finds itself grappling to reach a neutral resolution. Amidst this, the nation faces ongoing challenges, including security concerns linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict and other threats.

Here's a look at the five biggest controversies that surround the Paris Olympic Games 2024:

Controversies At Paris Olympics 2024

1. Hijab Ban

France's secularism laws have sparked controversy, particularly regarding the wearing of hijabs by its Muslim athletes. While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) permits the wearing of religious attire, including the hijab, within the Olympic Village, French athletes have faced restrictions under their national laws.

This conflict came to a head during the 2024 Olympics when Sounkamba Sylla, a member of France's women's relay team, claimed she was prohibited from participating in the Opening Ceremony's Parade of Nations due to her hijab.

France, one of Europe's largest Muslim minority populations country, is struggling to find a balance between its secular principles and individual human rights. Meanwhile, international criticism looms around the host city of the Summer Games.

2. Transgender Women Ban

This time, in a historic milestone, the Olympics 2024 have achieved 50/50 gender equality. However, the controversies now persist regarding gender diversity, surrounding around the transgender athletes.

According to IOC guidelines, the only transgender women who are allowed to compete in women's category events are those who have completed their transition before the age of 12. This decision aims to mitigate any potential biological advantage from male puberty.

Given this, many sports organizations including World Aquatics, and global rugby organisers, have enforced bans on transgender women participating in women's categories since 2020 and 2022 respectively.

As a result of this ban, 13 athletes with differences in sex development, had to miss the 2023 World Athletics Championships - a world-ranking event that was meant to qualify them for the Olympics 2024.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP/Aurelien Morissard
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Gender Parity Status Improves - Breakdown Of Athlete Numbers

BY Associated Press

3. Ban Israeli athletes

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine political conflict, which has now persisted for nearly 10 months, concerns about the athlete's safety ask one question - Is Paris 2024 going to be another Munich 1972?

Pro-Palestine protestors are calling for a ban on Israeli athletes participating in the Olympics. However, IOC chief Thomas Bach has stated that no such discussions are underway.

The call for a ban stems not only from the political tensions between the two nations but also from threats to the safety of Israeli athletes. Several athletes have reportedly received death threats via email, warning of violence upon their arrival in Paris, mirroring the massacre that occurred in Munich over five decades ago.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  2. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  3. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
Football News
  1. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  2. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  3. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
  4. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  2. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Alloted New Office At Lutyens Area, Says Party
  2. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai, Flight Ops Hit Amid Pounding Rain; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue
  3. Day In Pics: July 25, 2024
  4. Telangana Budget 2024: 21,292 Crore For Education, 500 Crores For Hyderabad Metro | Check Other Sectors
  5. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  2. Disney Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' Becomes The Highest Grossing Animated Film In History, Surpasses 'Frozen 2'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. Bobby Deol Set To Play A Villainous Role In Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Devara Part 1'? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Did Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Series Get A Release Date? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  2. MV Noongah Wreckage Found 55 Years Later | All About Australia's 'Worst Post-War Maritime Disaster'
  3. Sri Lanka: Former Army Chief Sarath Fonseka Announces Presidential Candidacy
  4. Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details
  5. Netanyahu Addresses US Congress, Ceasefire Talks Delayed: Israel-Gaza War Latest
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Released On exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai, Flight Ops Hit Amid Pounding Rain; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw