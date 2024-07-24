Paris Games 2024: Who Is Performing At Olympics Opening Ceremony? - Here's What We Know

The Olympics opening ceremonies are always a majestic and scenic to the eye as it gives the host country to put on a grand spectacle that showcases the country's iconic events and landmarks and this time, the decorated sporting event is in France. (More Sports News)
Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, athletes have a chance to soak in the atmosphere at the event whereas artists could seize the opportunity to perform in front a large audience at the event as well as worldwide.
The opening ceremony at the River Seine is expected to be watched by 1.5 billion people across the globe with a host of musical performances.
The ceremony will commence from 19:30 CEST (11:00 PM IST) and will include the following -
1) An artistic take on the French culture
2) Athletes parade
3) Lighting of the Olympic Cauldron
French President Emmanuel Macron will officially declare the Games open at the Opening Ceremony.
Host Nation Representatives
Emmanuel Macron: President of France
Tony Estanguet: COJOP2024 President
Anne Hidalgo: Mayor of Paris
Who is performing at the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony?
There is no official confirmation as to who will be taking the stage and performing at the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.
Names such as Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift are being doing the rounds through the rumour mill but there is no official announcement yet.
Reportedly, star French singer Aya Nakamura, has been expected to perform at the Opening Ceremony.
Nakamura is the most-listened French singer and her songs have been streamed over 7 billion times worldwide.
Ahead of the opening ceremony, French President Macron has not confirmed nor denied that Nakamura may make an appearance.
He said, "She speaks to a good number of our fellow citizens and I think she is absolutely in her rightful place in an opening or closing ceremony."