Other Sports

Paris Games 2024: Who Is Performing At Olympics Opening Ceremony? - Here's What We Know

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will take place outside of a traditional stadium setting. However, there is no official announcement as to who will be performing on Friday, July 26

Eiffel-Tower-Olympic-Rings-Paris-AP-Photo
Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower. Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
info_icon

The Olympics opening ceremonies are always a majestic and scenic to the eye as it gives the host country to put on a grand spectacle that showcases the country's iconic events and landmarks and this time, the decorated sporting event is in France. (More Sports News)

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, athletes have a chance to soak in the atmosphere at the event whereas artists could seize the opportunity to perform in front a large audience at the event as well as worldwide.

The opening ceremony at the River Seine is expected to be watched by 1.5 billion people across the globe with a host of musical performances.

The ceremony will commence from 19:30 CEST (11:00 PM IST) and will include the following -

1) An artistic take on the French culture

2) Athletes parade

3) Lighting of the Olympic Cauldron

French President Emmanuel Macron will officially declare the Games open at the Opening Ceremony.

Host Nation Representatives

  • Emmanuel Macron: President of France

  • Tony Estanguet: COJOP2024 President

  • Anne Hidalgo: Mayor of Paris

Rohan Bopanna (L), Dhinidhi Desinghu - X/Swimming federation of india and rohan bopanna
India At Paris Olympics: Meet The Youngest And Oldest Athletes From Indian Contingent

BY Gaurav Thakur

Who is performing at the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony?

There is no official confirmation as to who will be taking the stage and performing at the much-awaited Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony in Paris on Friday.

Names such as Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Taylor Swift are being doing the rounds through the rumour mill but there is no official announcement yet.

Reportedly, star French singer Aya Nakamura, has been expected to perform at the Opening Ceremony.

Nakamura is the most-listened French singer and her songs have been streamed over 7 billion times worldwide.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, French President Macron has not confirmed nor denied that Nakamura may make an appearance.

He said, "She speaks to a good number of our fellow citizens and I think she is absolutely in her rightful place in an opening or closing ceremony."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Need 94 To Win Against THAI-W In Dambulla
  2. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Set A Target Of 197 For OMN
  3. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  5. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  2. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gendering Budget: Does Budget 2024 Really Empower Women?
  2. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal
  3. Indian Navy Rescues Critically Injured Chinese Sailor Off Mumbai Coast | WATCH
  4. 'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'
  5. Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Planned To Kill Me And My Family': Salman Khan In His Statement To Mumbai Police
  2. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  3. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  4. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  5. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
US News
  1. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  2. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  3. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  4. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  5. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
World News
  1. Israeli PM Netanyahu US Visit 'A Bad Omen,' Says Hamas Leader Ahead Of Congress Address
  2. 'Move Back To India': Khalistani Extremist Pannun Warns Indian-Canadian MP After Temple Defacement
  3. What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village
  4. Bangladesh: Curfew Relaxed; Banks And Factories Re-Open As Protests Taper Off
  5. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: Football Competitions Start; Spain Beat Uzbekistan, Argentina 2-2 Morocco In First-Round Matches
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News Highlights: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal