Age is just a number. This adage is used quite often in the sports world. Elite athletes do unimaginable things at ages which for normal humans are either too young or too old. (More Sports News)
At the Paris Olympics, we are again going to see some really young competitors which will make you feel old and some contenders at the fag end of their careers still going strong.
India has a 117-member contingent for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In this contingent, there are a few rookies who will see the grand stage of Olympics for the first time in their careers. At the same time there are also experienced veterans who have competed at this stage and also held the Indian flag high.
Let us take a look at the youngest and oldest athletes from the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Dhinidhi Desinghu
The second youngest Indian Olympian in history, Dhinidhi Desinghu will witness the bright lights of Olympic Games at just 14 years of age. Participating in 200m freestyle swimming event, the Bengaluru teenager has been on a hot run in the nationals. She has already represented India at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and is ready to compete at the grandest sporting stage.
Bhajan Kaur
18-year-old Bhajan Kaur is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the second youngest Indian in the Paris Games. The bright archer from Haryana will take part in the individual and team event in Paris. She has also represented India in 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.
Esha Singh
Part of the Indian shooting contingent, Esha Singh has emerged as a big talent in the 25m pistol event. The 19-year-old from Hyderabad will also be competing at her maiden Olympic Games in Paris. Already an Asian Games medalist with a silver at Hangzhou, the teenage prodigy will aim to take her game a notch higher in Paris.
Rohan Bopanna
At 44 years of age, Rohan Bopanna will be India's most experienced face in Paris. The reigning Australian Open men's doubles champion, Bopanna will pair with N Sriram Balaji at the Paris Olympics. He is the second oldest tennis player of all time to qualify for the Olympics. He is also the oldest tennis player to be ranked no 1 in doubles rankings.
Achantha Sharath Kamal
At his fifth Olympics, Achantha Sharath Kamal is still looking for his first medal at the Games. Although his medal cabinet has lots of other accolades. The 41-year-old table tennis star has seven Commonwealth Games golds and two Asian Games golds. He made his Olympic debut in Athens in 2004 and is still going strong two decades later.