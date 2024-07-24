Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Meet The Youngest And Oldest Athletes From Indian Contingent

Let us take a look at the youngest and oldest athletes from the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic Games 2024

Rohan Bopanna-tennis-dhinidhi desinghu-swimming-paris olympics
Rohan Bopanna (L), Dhinidhi Desinghu Photo: X/Swimming federation of india and rohan bopanna
info_icon

Age is just a number. This adage is used quite often in the sports world. Elite athletes do unimaginable things at ages which for normal humans are either too young or too old.  (More Sports News)

At the Paris Olympics, we are again going to see some really young competitors which will make you feel old and some contenders at the fag end of their careers still going strong.

India has a 117-member contingent for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In this contingent, there are a few rookies who will see the grand stage of Olympics for the first time in their careers. At the same time there are also experienced veterans who have competed at this stage and also held the Indian flag high.

Let us take a look at the youngest and oldest athletes from the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Dhinidhi Desinghu

Dhinidhi Desinghu, India's youngest member at the Paris Olympics. - X/@swimmingfederationofindia
Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024

BY Gaurav Thakur

The second youngest Indian Olympian in history, Dhinidhi Desinghu will witness the bright lights of Olympic Games at just 14 years of age. Participating in 200m freestyle swimming event, the Bengaluru teenager has been on a hot run in the nationals. She has already represented India at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and is ready to compete at the grandest sporting stage.

Bhajan Kaur

18-year-old Bhajan Kaur is set to make her Olympic debut and will be the second youngest Indian in the Paris Games. The bright archer from Haryana will take part in the individual and team event in Paris. She has also represented India in 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Esha Singh

Part of the Indian shooting contingent, Esha Singh has emerged as a big talent in the 25m pistol event. The 19-year-old from Hyderabad will also be competing at her maiden Olympic Games in Paris. Already an Asian Games medalist with a silver at Hangzhou, the teenage prodigy will aim to take her game a notch higher in Paris.

Rohan Bopanna of India holds his trophy after he and partner Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park, Melbourne on January 27, 2024. - (Photo: AP)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership

BY PTI

Rohan Bopanna

At 44 years of age, Rohan Bopanna will be India's most experienced face in Paris. The reigning Australian Open men's doubles champion, Bopanna will pair with N Sriram Balaji at the Paris Olympics. He is the second oldest tennis player of all time to qualify for the Olympics. He is also the oldest tennis player to be ranked no 1 in doubles rankings.

Achantha Sharath Kamal

At his fifth Olympics, Achantha Sharath Kamal is still looking for his first medal at the Games. Although his medal cabinet has lots of other accolades. The 41-year-old table tennis star has seven Commonwealth Games golds and two Asian Games golds. He made his Olympic debut in Athens in 2004 and is still going strong two decades later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  2. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  4. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  3. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  4. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
  5. Newcastle United: Joelinton Calls On Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes To Stay At NUFC Amid England, Manchester City Links
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 3 Dead In House Collapse Amid Heavy Rains In Gujarat; Traffic Snarls In Delhi After Downpour
  2. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued; Gujarat, Maha Under High Alert As Well
  5. Jammu Kashmir: Militant, Army Officer Killed During Ongoing Encounter In Kupwara
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Allegations Of Eye-Rolling At Ambani Wedding
  2. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  3. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  4. Vijay Deverakonda's Look From 'VD12' Leaks Online, Producers Request Fans To Not Share The Images
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. Netanyahu In US: Massive Protest Welcomes Israel PM; His Key Congress Address Today | Top Points
  2. July 21 World's Hottest Day In At Least 84 Years: European Climate Agency
  3. Trump Tells Palestinian President Everything Will Be Good
  4. 9 Indian Fishermen Arrested For Allegedly Poaching In Sri Lankan Waters
  5. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights