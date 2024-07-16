Rohan Bopanna of India holds his trophy after he and partner Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park, Melbourne on January 27, 2024. (Photo: AP)

Rohan Bopanna of India holds his trophy after he and partner Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park, Melbourne on January 27, 2024. (Photo: AP)