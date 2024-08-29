Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: India's Armless Archer Sheetal Devi Misses World Record By One Point

The 17-year-old Devi from Jammu and Kashmir, who shoots with her legs as she was born without arms, scored a total of 703 points out of possible 720 to finish second

Sheetal-Devi-paralympic-games-archery
Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Photo: AP/Felix Scheyer
info_icon

India's armless archer Sheetal Devi on Thursday missed the world record by one point in the ranking round of the women's individual compound archery competition at the Paris Paralympics. (More Sports News)

The 17-year-old Devi from Jammu and Kashmir, who shoots with her legs as she was born without arms, scored a total of 703 points out of possible 720 to finish second behind Oznur Girdi Cure of Turkey, who set a ranking round world record of 704 points.

The previous world record was 698 set by Phoebe Pine Paterson of Great Britain earlier this month. Devi broke the record but was overtaken by her Turkish rival.

Arjuna Award 2023 winner Sheetal Devi (centre) with Fit India Champions podcast host Ekta Vishnoi (right) and coach Abhilasha Chaudhary. - Photo: SAI
Sheetal Devi In Fit India Champions Podcast: ‘Always Wanted To Be A Gold-Winning Archer, Olympics Next Target’

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Devi shot a 9 in her final attempt, thus falling a point short of matching the world record.

The second finish helps Devi to get straight into the Round of 16 of the women's individual compound archery competition. The top-four finishers in the ranking round, including Devi, will get byes from the round of 32 competition. The Round of 16 matches will take place on Saturday, August 31.

Devi's opponent in the Round of 16 encounter will be the winner of the Round 32 match between Mariana Zuniga of Chile and Choi Na Mi of Korea, who finished 15th and 18th respectively in the ranking round.

Devi had become a sensation during last year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, where she became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Games. She had won a third medal -- a silver -- also.

She had won gold medals in the women's individual compound as well as mixed team event and a silver in the women's doubles in Hangzhou.

Discovered at a military camp in a remote part of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood, Devi also became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal last year.

Devi was born with phocomelia syndrome, a rare congenital disorder which kept her limbs underdeveloped.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  2. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  3. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Not Happy With Ihsanullah's Injury Recovery
Football News
  1. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
  2. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Highlights: Man City Take On Inter, Liverpool Face Real Madrid
  3. Michael Olise Receives Maiden France Call-Up For Nations League Fixtures
  4. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
  5. Romelu Lukaku Reunites With Antonio Conte At Napoli As Chelsea Exit Confirmed
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Asna: IMD Predicts Rare August Event Over Arabian Sea On Friday | Details
  2. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  3. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  4. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  5. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  2. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
World News
  1. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. Yemen: Flood Kills 33 At Least, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  4. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
  5. UN Watchdog Says Iran Has Increased Its Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign