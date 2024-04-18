Other Sports

Olympic Champion Suni Lee Roars Back To Form After Overcoming Kidney Ailment

Suni Lee was thrust into the spotlight at the Tokyo Olympic Games when Simone Biles unexpectedly dropped out in the middle of the team final, citing her mental health. Lee hadn't been in the original lineup for the U.S. team's floor exercise but scored a team-best 13.666 to help the Americans claim a silver medal

Advertisement

AP
Suni Lee was diagnosed with a kidney disease for which she underwent treatment. Photo: AP
info_icon

Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Suni Lee revealed that at the height of dealing with a kidney disease last year, she questioned whether a return to top form was even possible. (More Sports News)

“My motivation started to fall,” Lee said this week at the Team USA media summit.

“I could not bend my legs the slightest, I couldn't squeeze my fingers, my face was swollen,” Lee said, noting she retained 45 pounds in water weight. “I looked like a completely different person. It was very, very miserable.”

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 the flame for this summer's Paris Olympics will be lit and be carried through Greece for more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) before being handed over to French organizers at the Athens site of the first modern Olympics. - AP/Thanassis Stavrakis
2024 Paris Olympics: Flame Ignited at Greek Birthplace of Ancient Games Despite Weather Glitch

BY Associated Press

Advertisement

She said she lived with constant pain, nausea and lightheadedness.

“We have it under control now," she said. "We know what to do and the right medication to take.”

The then-18-year-old Lee was thrust into the spotlight at the Tokyo Games when teammate and reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles unexpectedly dropped out in the middle of the team final, citing her mental health. Lee hadn't been in the original lineup for the U.S. team's floor exercise but scored a team-best 13.666 to help the Americans claim a silver medal.

A few days later, Lee became the fifth straight American woman to win the Olympic all-around title, using a dazzling set on uneven bars — her signature event — to edge Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in a tight final that turned Lee into a star.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry is 36 (Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP) - null
USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Stephen Curry Named In Star-Studded Basketball Squad

BY Stats Perform

On to Auburn University she went, but she left the Tigers upon falling ill after her sophomore season last year. She was never a sure thing to come back for Paris, but now she's expected to make the U.S. team, along with Biles, who is coming back as well.

“Initially I decided I wanted to come back because I really was only getting better and I love gymnastics,” Lee said. “I was not ready to be done and I wanted to prove to myself that I could be better than I was at the last Olympics.”

Lee is working on a new bars move that, if she pulls it off in an international competition, could be named after her in the sport's Code of Points.

She said she had a strong support system back home in Minneapolis, which helped her get back on the road to the Olympics.

“I was learning my new skill and I was still able to catch it even at less than 100%,” she said. “It made me realize how much better I was than I thought.”

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
      2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
      3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
      4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
      5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
      6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
      7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
      8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured