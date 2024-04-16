2024 Paris Olympics: Flame Ignited at Greek Birthplace of Ancient Games Despite Weather Glitch

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 the flame for this summer's Paris Olympics will be lit and be carried through Greece for more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) before being handed over to French organizers at the Athens site of the first modern Olympics. Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024 the flame for this summer's Paris Olympics will be lit and be carried through Greece for more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) before being handed over to French organizers at the Athens site of the first modern Olympics. Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis