Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa Clinches First Classical Chess Win Over Magnus Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa had previously beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games quite a few times

X/NorwayChess
Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen. Photo: X/NorwayChess
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has finally claimed his maiden classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen to take the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament 2024. (More Chess News)

The 18-year-old chess prodigy took the leader's position with 5.5 points after three rounds.

D Gukesh after winning 2024 FIDE Candidates - X/FIDE_Chess
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship: India Submits Bid To Host Blockbuster Clash

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Speaking of Classical Chess, it is also known as slow chess, that allows players significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format.

Praggnanandhaa's sister R Vaishali held the top spot in the women's competition, also with 5.5 points. She drew her game against Anna Muzychuk.

In other games, world number two Fabiano Caruana of the USA defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China. Liren dropped to the bottom of the heap in the six-player field following the loss.

American Hikaru Nakamura won his Armageddon game against Alireza Firouzja of France to earn an extra half point and be third in the standings.

Nakamura will be up against Praggnanandhaa in the fourth round.

(With PTI inputs)

