D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship: India Submits Bid To Host Blockbuster Clash

All India Chess Federation (AICF) has submitted its bid to host the World Chess Championship clash where Indian teen sensation D Gukesh will challenge the defending champion Ding Liren of China, confirmed the global governing body of the sports FIDE. (More Sports News)
The title clash will take place between November 20 to December 15 later this year.
As of now, no other country has submitted the bid but the deadline to do so is till May 30. Chennai will be hosting the tournament if India is able to win the hosting rights.
"We have received the bid from India," Chess' global governing body FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky told PTI.
"As of now no other country has bid for it but the deadline is till end of this week. Post that we will have a FIDE Council meeting next week. And after that due procedure will be followed and we will decide about the hosting rights," Sutovsky added.
PTI reported that Singapore might challenge India for hosting rights but the country has not yet submited the documents to officially join the race.
If AICF wins the bid, it will have to shell out close to Rs 71 crore.
The basic criteria outlined by FIDE for a prospective bidder for the 2024 edition is a budget of Rs 8.5 million (Rs 71 crore approx) and a facilitation fee of USD 1.1 million (Rs 9 crore) for the global body.
The duration of the tournament is 25 days and approval of regulations will be completed by July 1.
The total prize money awarded by FIDE would be around USD 2.5 million (Rs 20 crore plus) after the fund was increased from the USD two million (Rs 17 crore) in 2023.
Gukesh surpassed expectations and created history by winning the Candidates tournament in April to book a date for the title clash with current champion Liren. At just 17, Gukesh became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious Candidates tournament and if he wins against Liren in the title clash he will become the youngest to do so.
India last hosted the prestigious showpiece back in 2000 when Viswanathan Anand claimed the first of his five world titles.
(With PTI Inputs)