Nikola Vucevic Not Considering NBA Retirement, Expects To Play Several More Years

Nikola Vucevic is not using LeBron James' 23-year run in the NBA as inspiration, but the 34-year-old will not put a limit on how many more seasons he plays before retiring.
Vucevic was drafted 16th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011 and then spent eight and a half seasons with the Orlando Magic before joining the Chicago Bulls in 2021.
The two-time All-Star was linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the offseason, but he has since confirmed he will play out the final year of his contract with Chicago.
And looking further ahead, Vucevic is not yet thinking about quitting basketball.
The league's all-time leading scorer, James, will become the first player in history to play a 23rd NBA season in 2025-26, while Chris Paul is the only other 40-year-old in the league. Vucevic is the 23rd-oldest active player in the NBA, but he feels he has plenty left in the tank.
Speaking exclusively to Stats Perform, Vucevic said: "I haven't set myself a limit. As long as I feel good, as long as I'm motivated, as long as I have a role that suits me, I hope to keep playing.
"I feel really good physically and mentally. I've had a very good season too, so we'll see.
"This is my last year under contract with Chicago. After that, we'll see what the options are, the role and everything.
"But then again, I also understand that I may end up with a role that's a little different from what I've had so far in my career. That's something I'm willing to accept too, of course.
"I think I still have a few good years ahead of me. At the end of each season, I'll think about where I am and how I feel about my family and everything.
"But I'm not going to put a number on it yet. I'm not thinking too much about retirement right now."
Vucevic enjoyed his most productive campaign since 2020-21 last season, averaging 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while playing 73 games for Chicago, who made the play-in tournament but were eliminated by the Miami Heat.
Vucevic has only averaged fewer than 18 points per game in two of the last eight seasons, doing so in 2021-22 and 2022-23 (17.6 points per game in both cases).
He is currently preparing to represent Montenegro in the 2025 EuroBasket Championship, his fifth participation at Europe's premier international basketball tournament.
He expects it to be his last, citing the workload of an NBA player and a desire to spend more time with his three children as factors in that decision.
"I never say 100%, because you never know if I'll change my mind, but I think it will be my last," he said.
"The next one, in two years, the big championship, the qualifiers... it's a bit complicated for us NBA players.
"Next July, it's a bit complicated to prepare and be able to play one or two games if I finish my season in May or April. It's a bit complicated, but we'll see.
"I'll be 36 or 37. I'd also like to focus more on the club and also the summer holidays. That's when I have free time I can spend with my family and children. I have three sons. That's a priority, of course. It's my biggest priority."