New York Knicks 113-102 Atlanta Hawks, NBA Playoffs Game 1: Jalen Brunson's Heroics Helps Knickerbockers Clinch Victory

New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series. AP Photo

New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series. AP Photo