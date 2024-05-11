Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha

Neeraj Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League as his big final effort of 88.36m fell short by just two centimeters of Jakub Vadlejch's winning effort on Friday night

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra is also aiming to defend his Olympic gold in Paris.
Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra vowed to go one step ahead in the next Diamond League meeting after finishing a close second during the Doha leg here. (More Sports News)

Chopra finished second at the Doha Diamond League as his big final effort of 88.36m fell short by just two centimeters of Jakub Vadlejch's winning effort on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Chopra trailed the veteran Czech -- who won the title with his third throw of 88.38m --  throughout the competition.

Chopra, taking part in his first competition of the season, made a last ditch effort but the Indian superstar failed to defend the title.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters took the third sport with a throw measuring 86.62m.

Neeraj Chopra - File Photo
Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Top Spot By 2 Cms At Doha Diamond League; Kishore Jena 9th

BY Gaurav Thakur

"The most important competition for me this year is Paris Olympics, but Diamond League meetings are important too. This was the opener for me this season, I finished second with a narrow two centimetre margin but next time I will try to draw far and try to win," Chopra said.

The next Diamond League meeting which has men's javelin as a discipline will be held in Paris on July 7.

Chopra also thanked the Indian diaspora in Qatar for supporting him.

"The support I am getting from the Indian people here in Qatar is always amazing, there aren't words enough for me to thank them for their support.

"Maybe in some years the Indian will throw really far! I feel really proud that I am an Indian."

At each DL meeting, athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking first to to eighth respectively.

The top six javelin throwers will compete in the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on September 13-14 and the winner will lift the DL champion's trophy.

