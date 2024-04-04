Others

NBA Wrap: Boston Celtics Beat Oklahoma City Thunder, Earn League's Overall Top Seed

Jayson Tatum added 24 points and Jaylen Brown had 23 and seven rebounds as the league-leading Celtics (60-12) clinched the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs

Advertisement

File
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court in the third quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 01, 2024. Photo: File
info_icon

Kristaps Porzingis tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and the Boston Celtics won their 11th straight home game, 135-100 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Jayson Tatum added 24 points and Jaylen Brown had 23 and seven rebounds as the league-leading Celtics (60-12) clinched the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Josh Giddey scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 15 for the Thunder, who had 14 turnovers and made just 5 of 24 from long range.

Joel Embiid had 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds on his return. - null
Joel Embiid Recalls Depression During Injury Layoff: 'This One Took A Toll Mentally'

BY Stats Perform

Advertisement

Oklahoma City lost its second straight and fell into third place in the Northwest Division, one game behind Denver and Minnesota.

The Thunder were without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the fourth time in five games due to a bruised right quadriceps.

Pistons’ Flynn drops 50 in loss

Malachi Flynn scored a career-high 50 points, but it wasn’t enough as Jalen Johnson had his first career triple-double to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 121-113 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Flynn blew past his previous career high of 27 points by shooting 18 of 25 from the field, 5 of 9 from long range and 9 of 12 on free throws in 34 minutes. The 50 points were a franchise record for a reserve.

Advertisement

Steve Clifford - null
NBA: Steve Clifford To Step Down As Charlotte Hornets Head Coach After This Season

BY Stats Perform

Johnson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and De’Andre Hunter added 26 points as the Hawks won their sixth in seven games to clinch a berth in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Davis keeps Lakers surging

Anthony Davis scored 19 of his 35 points in the first quarter and grabbed 18 rebounds to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to their eighth win in nine games, 125-120 over the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine assists and Rui Hachimura added 19 points for the Lakers, who completed a 5-1 road trip and are ninth in the Western Conference, one game behind Sacramento.

Jordan Poole scored 29 points for the Wizards, who are a loss shy of matching the franchise record of 63, set in 2008-09.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
      2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
      3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
      4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
      5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
      6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
      7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
      8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony