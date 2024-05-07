Other Sports

NBA Playoffs: Towns Pledges Timberwolves Will Not Waste Nuggets Chance At 2-0 Up

Minnesota return home for the first of back-to-back games at Target Center on Friday, knowing they have the chance to finish the series off on their own turf

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 2 win.
info_icon

Karl-Anthony Towns has pledged the Minnesota Timberwolves will not waste a golden opportunity in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, having seized a 2-0 lead. (More Basketball News)

Towns joined Anthony Edwards in putting up 27 points as the third-seeded Timberwolves claimed a comfortable 106-80 win on Monday, two days on from a 106-99 Game 1 victory.

Nikola Jokic was held to just 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting as Minnesota produced another outstanding defensive performance, while Jamal Murray only managed eight points in 36 minutes.

Minnesota return home for the first of back-to-back games at Target Center on Friday, knowing they have the chance to finish the series off on their own turf.

Advertisement

It is not an opportunity Towns intends to see pass them by.

"We're extremely honoured and blessed that we have this opportunity to go home up 2-0," Towns said. 

"But we're humble in this approach. We understand that we've put ourselves in a great position, but as great as the position we are in is, it could be very bad if we don't win our homestand.

"So, we've just got to go out there, take care of business, do what we do, play defense at a high level, and execute even at a higher level because the defending champions, you can't give them a minute of slippage at all in the game."

Advertisement

Minnesota should be further boosted by Friday with Rudy Gobert set to return after missing Monday's game to attend the birth of his first child.

Given the Timberwolves were without the Defensive Player of the Year favourite, coach Chris Finch believes shutting down the reigning NBA champions ranked among their best defensive efforts this season.

"We've had some really, really good defensive efforts this year but that has to be right up there with the best of them," Finch said. 

"On the ball, off the ball, the physicality, the execution of the gameplan… we just really locked in on defense."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Man Stabbed To Death Over Personal Enmity Outside Polling Booth In Dharashiv
  2. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
  4. Hathras Votes Today, But For One Family, Scars From The Past Are Still Fresh
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 7: Phase 3 Lok Sabha Voting, Alia Bhatt's MET Gala Look & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts
  2. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Being 'Surprised' When Agents Suggested Pay Parity For Her: Didn't Know I Had Power
  3. 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards: '12.12: The Day' And 'Moving' Take Home Grand Prizes, 'My Dearest' And 'Exhuma' Score Big
  4. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Locks Horns Against Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson At Kotla
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  3. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Woes Worrying Indians Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  4. NBA Playoffs: 'Whatever We Need, Jalen Brunson Will Provide' - Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau
  5. Italian Open 2024: Madrid Champion Iga Swiatek Keen To Maintain Level
World News
  1. Met Gala 2024: Lana Del Rey Poses With Kim Kardashian In 'Sister Corset,' Names Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song From TTPD
  2. Ukraine Thwarts Assassination Plot Against President Zelenskyy, 2 Security Officials Detained
  3. Philadelphia Closes Kensington Avenue, Takes Action To Address Homelessness Crisis
  4. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
  5. US Seeks Information From Tesla On How It Developed And Verified Whether Autopilot Recall Worked
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 60% Polling In Phase 3 So Far; EC Asks X To Take Down Animated Video Posted By BJP On Muslim Quota Row
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By 9 Runs, Seal T20I Series 3-0
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase