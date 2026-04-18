NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference Preview: Round 1 Match-Ups, 2026 Season Head-To-Head Records And Predictions

The Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics enter as the top seeds in a reshaped Eastern Conference, while the Milwaukee Bucks are notably absent from the postseason

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Associated Press
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nba playoffs 2026 eastern conference round 1 preview match-ups
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The NBA Eastern Conference playoffs start on April 18

  • The Detroit Pistons secured the top seed with a conference-best 60-22 record

  • This postseason sees James Harden appearing with his sixth different franchise

The 2026 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs are set for an explosive start on Saturday, April 18. The Boston Celtics enter as heavy favorites after a historic regular season, but the path to the Finals is treacherous. Rivalries are renewed as the Knicks and Bucks look to disrupt the hierarchy, while a surging Orlando Magic squad brings defensive grit to the postseason. In the East, every possession is a battle for supremacy.

No. 1 Detroit Pistons (60-22) Vs No. 8 Orlando Magic (45-37)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Story line: This one has all the makings of a grind-it-out, blue-collar series between a pair of physical clubs that have no problem being physical on the defensive end. In the four head-to-head meetings, there wasn't a single instance of a team shooting better than 50.6% in any game. Both teams also defended the 3-pointer extremely well. Pistons star Cade Cunningham averaged 32.7 points in three games against Orlando this season; a big key will be whether he can come close to that in the postseason.

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Key matchup: Jalen Duren vs. Paolo Banchero. These guys are both big and strong, and when they play with a chip on their shoulders, look out. Duren is in the mix for some NBA awards this season and Banchero is Orlando's best player — and has to be the best player in the series if the Magic are going to have a chance at the upset. Also worth noting, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff rave about how each other coaches. They'll both aim to put the other to the test here.

Prediction: Pistons in 7.

No. 2 Boston Celtics (56-26) Vs No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers (45-37)

Season series: Tied, 2-2.

Story line: This is by far the most common matchup in NBA postseason history, the rivals about to meet in a playoff series for the 23rd time. The edge for a couple of generations now has been with Boston — the Celtics have won the last six series between the clubs, mostly recently a seven-gamer in 2023, and Philadelphia hasn't eliminated Boston in a playoff matchup since 1982. For Philadelphia, much hinges on how quickly Joel Embiid can return from his appendectomy. For Boston, it'll be about the 3-point line — and this might be surprising to some, but the 76ers were better than the Celtics from beyond the arc in all four meetings this season.

Key matchup: Derrick White vs. Tyrese Maxey. White is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league, and Maxey averaged 30 points per game in the four 76ers-Celtics games this season. It's never going to be about a 1-on-1 matchup, but if Maxey gets rolling it's going to create issues for the Celtics. Then again, if Embiid isn't back or isn't effective, the 1-2 Boston punch of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum might render whatever Maxey does moot anyway.

Prediction: Celtics in 6.

No. 3 New York Knicks (53-29) Vs No. 6 Atlanta Hawks (46-36)

Season series: Knicks, 2-1.

Story line: The Knicks hope to start another long playoff run against an Atlanta team that has played far better than a No. 6 seed for the last two months. The Hawks went 20-6 after the All-Star break to finish with their best record in a decade.

Key matchup: Jalen Brunson vs. Dyson Daniels. Brunson has eight 40-point games in the postseason since joining the Knicks in 2022, most in the NBA. The All-Star guard just scored 30, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to get the Knicks past the Hawks on April 6 in Atlanta. Daniels figures to get the assignment of trying to slow him. Already one of the NBA’s best defensive guards, Daniels was second in the league in steals while also improving offensively, shooting a career-best 51.7% from the field.

Prediction: Knicks in 6.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30) Vs No. 5 Toronto Raptors (46-36)

Season series: Raptors, 3-0.

Story line: Even down at the No. 4 seed, the Cavaliers have the second-best odds to win the Eastern Conference after acquiring James Harden to pair with Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. Harden is still looking for his first title in what's now his 17th straight season in the playoffs to begin his career. The Cavaliers beat the Raptors in the playoffs three straight years from 2016-18 on their way to the NBA Finals when LeBron James was in Cleveland.

Key matchup: Evan Mobley vs. Scottie Barnes. Barnes edged Mobley by 15 points to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022. Whoever gets the better of the matchup between forwards this time could determine which way the series swings, because the Cavaliers figure to have the advantage in the backcourt with their high-scoring stars.

Prediction: Cavaliers in 5.

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