NBA: Jaylen Brown Disappointed As Celtics Fall Short Of Most 3-Pointers Record Vs New York Knicks

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown says it was "like a lid on the basket" as the team failed to break the record for the most 3-pointers in a single game despite having numerous attempts to do so. (More Basketball News)
The defending champions got off to a perfect start in their NBA opener, beating the new-look New York Knicks 132-109 on Tuesday.
Al Horford had tied the record in the fourth quarter, making Boston's 29th 3-pointer of the game (level with Milwaukee Bucks), but with nine minutes left to play, Boston failed to make their next 13 consecutive attempts.
Otherwise, it was the Celtics' day, as Jayson Tatum started their celebrations with 37 points and 10 assists, while Derrick White scored 24.
Brown added 23 himself but was left in disbelief that they had been unable to break the record after the start they had.
"It was almost like we got jinxed or something," Brown said. "It was like when we were just playing, having fun, playing our style of basketball, everything was going in.
"And then once the crowd got into it, and we started hunting them [3-pointers], we couldn't even hit the broadside of the barn. Everything was off. We got a bunch of great looks, and it was like a lid on the basket.
"So that just shows, like, we're not a team that's hunting 3s. We play the game, and we do what we're supposed to do, but I think towards the end it was tough because we wasn't playing the way we had normally played. But we still had a bunch of great looks."
The Knicks were tipped to be the Celtics' toughest opponents in the Eastern Conference this year but struggled to cause their opponents any real issues.
Jalen Brunson scored 22 points for New York, and new addition Karl-Anthony Towns had just 12 points and seven rebounds.
Despite the disappointing opener, coach Tom Thibodeau is already looking to how they can improve for their next game.
"It's Game 1," Thibodeau said. "We didn't have that much time yet. But it's early, and you got to learn from it.
"So, our thing is to get better from this and watch film, and I think it was a great test for a team like this, who are already up there.
"It's a good test, and we'll learn from that and try to build on what we got to do with our habits and everything."
The Celtics are next in action against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, while the Knicks will take on the Indiana Pacers a day later.