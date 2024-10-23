Other Sports

NBA: Lebron James, Son Bronny Make History In Los Angeles Lakers' Win Over Minnesota

LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together on Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father and son to play in the NBA together on Tuesday night during the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. (More Sports News)

The 39-year-old superstar and his 20-year-old son played almost 2 1/2 minutes together late in the first half of Bronny's NBA debut. They are also the first father and son to play in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 16 rebounds in a dominant performance for the Lakers, while LeBron scored 16 points and Rui Hachimura added 18.

JJ Redick won his head coaching debut for the Lakers, who hired the 15-year NBA veteran for his first coaching job at any level.

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points for the Timberwolves, who are coming off their best season in 20 years.

Julius Randle had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo had 10 points in their Timberwolves debuts after the trade sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York three weeks ago.

Davis was phenomenal down the stretch, either scoring or assisting on 13 of Los Angeles’ next 15 points after he returned to the game with 7:09 left. LeBron's 3-pointer put it away.

LeBron officially joined Vince Carter as the only players in NBA history to play in 22 seasons. James is sixth in career games played with 1,493 - not counting his NBA-record 287 playoff games.

Celtics tie 3s record in rout of Knicks

Jayson Tatum continued Boston’s Banner 18 celebration by scoring 37 points and making eight of the Celtics' NBA record-tying 29 3-pointers as Boston rolled to a 132-109 drubbing of the New York Knicks on opening night.

Derrick White scored 24 points, Jaylen Brown added 23 and Tatum had 10 assists for the defending champions, who raised their NBA-leading 18th championship banner to the rafters before the game. Boston led by as many as 35 points before missing its last 13 3-point attempts while trying to break the record.

Jalen Brunson scored 22 points for New York, and new addition Karl-Anthony Towns had just 12 points and seven rebounds.

The new-look Knicks were supposed to be the biggest threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference, but even after adding Towns and Mikal Bridges over the summer, they were no match for the team that finished 14 games in front last season.

The Celtics hit their 29th 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, then fired up two long airballs and 13 misses in a row from beyond the arc as they went for the record set in 2020 by Milwaukee. The crowd chanted “One more 3!” in the final minutes, but on Boston's last possession Payton Pritchard dribbled out the shot clock without making another attempt.

