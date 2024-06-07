Other Sports

NBA Finals, Mavericks Vs Celtics: Brown Lauds Returning Porzingis After 'Monster' Game 1

Porzingis, who has been absent for five weeks with a calf strain, played a starring role from the bench against his former side, as the Celtics drew first blood in the NBA Finals with a 107-89 win in Game 1

Porzingis scored 20 points on his return from injury.
info_icon

Jaylen Brown hailed Kristaps Porzingis after the Boston Celtics power forward returned from injury with a "monster game" against the Dallas Mavericks. (More Basketball News)

Porzingis, who has been absent for five weeks with a calf strain, played a starring role from the bench against his former side, as the Celtics drew first blood in the NBA Finals with a 107-89 win in Game 1.

Having not played since Game 4 in the first round against the Miami Heat, the Latvian marked his return with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks at TD Garden.

And Brown, who top-scored for the Celtics with 22 points, paid tribute to his team-mate.

"Kristaps had a monster game for us," he said. "Just his presence shooting the ball and then him being able to attack those switches and mismatches, he made them pay every time, and that's what we need going forward in the series."

Porzingis was understandably thrilled to make up for lost time with his inspired display for top seeds Boston, who are targeting a record-breaking 18th NBA title this year.

"The adrenaline was just pumping through my veins," he said. "Obviously, it wasn't ideal that I was out for such a long time.

"But, I did everything I could to prepare mentally for this moment coming back, and it paid off, and we got the job done tonight and had a good game, and happy about the result.

"Tonight was an affirmation to myself that I'm pretty good, you know? Maybe I'm not perfect, but I'm pretty good and I can play like this and I can definitely add to this team."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Eight Die In Rain-Related Incidents In Marathwada In A Week
  2. Dust Storm Uproots Tree In Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana; Woman, Minor Daughter Killed
  3. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  4. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  5. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
Entertainment News
  1. Celebrity-Inspired Sarees That Will Make You Look Wow
  2. Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait
  3. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  4. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
  5. Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15 Preview: South Asian Rivals Vie For Top Spot
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 15: When, Where To Watch
  4. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14 Preview: Can NZ Dominate The Afghans?
  5. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 14: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Detain At Least 9 UN Staffers For Unspecified Reasons, Says Officials
  2. Oklahoma City Set To Get America’s Tallest Building, Council Approves ‘Unlimited Height’ Request For Legends Tower
  3. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  4. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  5. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind