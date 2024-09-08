Other Sports

NBA: Denver Nuggets Sign Jamal Murray To $208m Max Extension

Since returning from a torn ACL that cost him the 2021-22 season, Murray has emerged as one of the premier perimeter scorers in the NBA and a seamless fit with Jokic

Jamal-Murray
Jamal Murray.
info_icon

The Denver Nuggets and star guard Jamal Murray have agreed to a four-year, $208million max contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. (More Basketball News)

Murray had been scheduled to be a free agent next offseason but will now earn a total of $244million through the 2028-29 season.

Murray, 27, has emerged as the primary sidekick to three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and helped the Nuggets win the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2023.  

Since returning from a torn ACL that cost him the 2021-22 season, Murray has emerged as one of the premier perimeter scorers in the NBA and a seamless fit with Jokic.

Murray averaged 21.2 points and 6.5 assists last season while shooting a career-high 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

Stephen Curry's 37-point haul helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Brooklyn Nets. - null
NBA: Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry Agree USD 62.6million Contract Extension

BY Stats Perform

Over 469 career games, all with Denver, Murray has averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 assists.

Murray has two 50-point play-off games and has averaged 24.2 points over 65 career post-season games.

The offseason spending of the Nuggets’ front office has become a controversial topic since they elected not to re-sign Bruce Brown and Jeff Green after winning the 2023 championship. This offseason, starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left in free agency to sign with the Orlando Magic.

With several veteran role-players leaving over the last two seasons, the Nuggets will rely even more on the two-man game between Murray and Jokić, as well as younger players like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia Ease To Series Sweep Of Scotland
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mandis Frustrate England On Day Two
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2: Complacency Not An Issue In England Display, Insists Olly Stone
  4. Andrew Flintoff Appointed As New Head Coach Of England Lions
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan Hand India B Control Against India A
Football News
  1. Portugal Boss Roberto Martinez: Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 Goals An Inspiration For Future Generations
  2. Rodri 'Will Have To Start Playing', Says Spain Boss Luis De La Fuente
  3. Carlo Ancelotti To Continue Coaching 'Until The Fire Dies Down'
  4. Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg, UEFA Women's Champions League: Frida Maanum's Heroics Lead to Victory
  5. UEFA Nations League: Kevin De Bruyne Ready To Take Centre-Stage On Manchester City Return
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
  2. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka
  3. US Open 2024: Semi-Finalist Jack Draper Feels He Belongs At Highest Level
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner 'Relaxed' About Wrist Issue Ahead Of Final
  5. Taylor Fritz Rallies To Beat Frances Tiafoe; Jannik Sinner Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  3. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  4. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  5. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hundreds Of Prisoners In Limbo As Rajasthan Govt Allots Open Jail Land To Hospital
  2. Is Sub-Classification Of Dalits A Necessary Tool Or A Divisive Force?
  3. India’s Air Quality Improved In 2022, But Still At Concerning Levels
  4. No NRC, No Aadhaar: Assam CM Announces New Mandate | Key Details
  5. 25 Years Later, Pak Army Chief Admits To Their Role In Kargil War | A Look Back At Operation Vijay
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, Active Shooter Situation Seen At I-75 Highway In Kentucky | Manhunt On
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, Active Shooter Situation Seen At I-75 Highway In Kentucky | Manhunt On
  2. Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained
  3. China Ends International Adoption Program, Leaving Hundreds Of US Families In Limbo | Here's Why
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens In Gaza; Tel Aviv Accused Of 'Starvation Campaign' On Palestinians
  5. Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones In Aerial Attack; Italy Asserts Support For Kyiv | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs