Other Sports

Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry Agree To One-Year, $62.6million Contract Extension

Curry, who captured a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this month, has won four NBA titles and two league Most Valuable Player Awards while also earning 10 All-Star selections

Stephen-Curry-Golden-State-Warriors-NBA
Stephen Curry's 37-point haul helped the Golden State Warriors hold off the Brooklyn Nets.
info_icon

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have agreed to terms on a one-year, $62.6million contract extension that will keep the four-time NBA champion with the only franchise he’s ever played for through the 2026-27 season. (More Basketball News)

That campaign will be the 18th in the NBA for Curry, who is slated to earn $55.7million next season and $59.6million in 2025-26.

Curry, who captured a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics earlier this month, has won four NBA titles and two league Most Valuable Player Awards while also earning 10 All-Star selections.

Team USA's Stephen Curry - null
Basketball At Paris Olympics: Stephen Curry 'Blessed' After Claiming First Gold

BY Stats Perform

The 36-year-old guard was the MVP of the 2022 NBA Finals as well as the MVP of the NBA All-Star Game that season, and he’s been named to the All-NBA First Team four times.

Drafted by Golden State with the seventh overall pick in 2009, Curry is the all-time NBA leader with 3,747 made 3-pointers and is 10 in league history with a 42.6 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Curry is also the best free-throw shooter in NBA history at 91.0 percent.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  2. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  3. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  4. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  5. IPL Auction: LSG Saving Rs 50 Crore For Rohit Sharma? Owner Sanjiv Goenka Reacts
Football News
  1. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
  2. UCL 2024-25 Group Stage Draw Highlights: Man City Take On Inter, Liverpool Face Real Madrid
  3. Michael Olise Receives Maiden France Call-Up For Nations League Fixtures
  4. No Love Lost For Nuno Espirito Santo Ahead Of Wolves Reunion
  5. Romelu Lukaku Reunites With Antonio Conte At Napoli As Chelsea Exit Confirmed
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  3. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  4. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Asna: IMD Predicts Rare August Event Over Arabian Sea On Friday | Details
  2. DGCA Action: SpiceJet Under Surveillance; Fine, Show Cause Notice For Air India, Akasa Air | Details
  3. Meet Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, The Youngest Name In Hurun India Rich List
  4. 'May Have Passed Away': Shocking Audio Clips Of RG Kar Hospital’s Calls To Doctor's Parents Surface
  5. J&K Elections: Union Territory Gears Up For First Assembly Polls Since 2014
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  2. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  3. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
World News
  1. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. Yemen: Flood Kills 33 At Least, Over 200 Homes Damaged
  4. WHO Announces Limited Pauses In Gaza War To Allow Polio Vaccinations
  5. UN Watchdog Says Iran Has Increased Its Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign