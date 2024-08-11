Basketball At Paris Olympics: Stephen Curry 'Blessed' After Claiming First Gold

Stephen Curry says he feels "blessed" to have won his first Olympic gold medal after leading the United States to a 98-87 win over France on Saturday. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Curry shot 8-of-13 from 3-point range in a late masterclass as Team USA held off a late charge from France, sinking four of those after Victor Wembanyama had narrowed their lead to just three points.
It was the USA's fifth straight Olympic gold medal, though Curry's first as he shone on his debut at the Paris Games, and he is cherishing the victory.
"I've been blessed," Curry told NBC after the game. "This ranks very high in terms of the excitement and the sense of relief in getting to the finish line.
"I knew if I got to my spot [to make those late jumps] I could knock it down."
Wembanyama finished with a game-high 26 points for France, while Guerschon Yabusele also had 20, with 15 of those coming in the first half.
Despite falling just short in their late comeback, Wembanyama was in high spirits after claiming silver, though he already has his sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
"I never dreamed of this moment," said Wembanyama. "It is incredible. I couldn't have asked for a better team, better coaches.
"The games were really high intensity, and we could have lost by 20 points, but we kept fighting. I will be going for gold in four years' time."