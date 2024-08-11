Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Steve Kerr Says Curry The Difference As Team USA Win Basketball Gold

Steve Kerr described Stephen Curry as the difference after his 24-point haul helped Team USA claim Olympic gold with a 98-87 victory over France on Saturday

Stephen Curry was instrumental as Team USA won Olympic gold
Steve Kerr described Stephen Curry as the difference after his 24-point haul helped Team USA claim Olympic gold with a 98-87 victory over France on Saturday.

Kerr's team held off a late charge from France to win their fifth straight Olympic gold, with Curry putting on a masterclass from 3-point range in the latter stages.

Curry shot 8-of-13 from 3-point range, sinking four of those efforts after Victor Wembanyama had dragged France within three points with three minutes remaining.

Despite working with Curry for 10 seasons in his role as Golden State Warriors coach, Kerr cannot get enough of watching the four-time NBA champion.

"Steph Curry ended up being the difference. The flurry at the end of the game was just incredible. Watching him never gets old," Kerr told Eurosport after the game.

"I want to give credit to France; they were amazing. It felt like we were going to break that game open but they just kept hanging in there.

"Congrats to France on the silver medal, it’s a great accomplishment.

"Winning a gold medal is a dream for any young athlete, so to be part of it is incredibly special, and I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Wembanyama finished with a game-high 26 points for France, while Guerschon Yabusele also had 20 points, 15 of them coming in the first half. 

France head coach Vincent Collet said: "For sure, it's a disappointment, because we expected that we could do it but, in the end, we have to recognise they were better.

"This is the greatest moment of my career and, to do it in Paris, it is something special. We had a dream to make it happen but it was impossible, USA were too good."

