Bucks 107-113 Celtics, NBA: Brown Disappointed By Giannis' Fake Handshake

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was disappointed with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he offered him a fake handshake during their 113-107 win on Sunday. (More NBA News)
The incident happened in the second quarter of Boston's victory when Antetokounmpo offered his hand to Brown after giving away an offensive foul.
But before Brown could accept it, the former MVP pulled his hand back and ran it through his hair. After laughing about it, he then reached out to offer Brown his hand again, although the gesture was not accepted and Brown shook his head.
"Giannis is a child," Brown said after the game. "I'm just focused on helping my team get a win. And that's what we did tonight."
Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, was surprised to hear that Brown had reacted so badly after the game after having previously joked with Brown on the court.
"We always joke around with the flow of the game," Antetokounmpo said. "It's something that I do to my kids, I play around.
"This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."
The Bucks held the lead at half-time, with Antetokounmpo scoring 19 points in the first quarter, his highest-scoring quarter this season. However, they could not hold out for the win as they fell to 2-8.
After the game, Antetokounmpo – who eventually finished with 42 points and 13 rebounds – was complimentary about Brown in an attempt to seemingly smooth things over.
"I think he's an incredible player," he said. "I'm just going to continue to be me. And at the end of the day, if I'm called a child, so be it.
"I just try to go out there and have fun. But again, [he is a] great player, great competitor. If I have another opportunity, I'll do it again."
Brown was called for a flagrant foul against Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter after challenging him in the air, with the official saying it was excessive and unnecessary contact.
The foul was, according to Brown, not intentional or in response to the earlier handshake gesture.