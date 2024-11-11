Other Sports

Bucks 107-113 Celtics, NBA: Brown Disappointed By Giannis' Fake Handshake

During the second quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo offered his hand to Jaylen Brown after giving away an offensive foul. But before Brown could accept it, the former MVP pulled his hand back

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jaylen Brown and Giannis
Jaylen Brown and Giannis
info_icon

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was disappointed with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he offered him a fake handshake during their 113-107 win on Sunday. (More NBA News)

The incident happened in the second quarter of Boston's victory when Antetokounmpo offered his hand to Brown after giving away an offensive foul.

But before Brown could accept it, the former MVP pulled his hand back and ran it through his hair. After laughing about it, he then reached out to offer Brown his hand again, although the gesture was not accepted and Brown shook his head.

"Giannis is a child," Brown said after the game. "I'm just focused on helping my team get a win. And that's what we did tonight."

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, was surprised to hear that Brown had reacted so badly after the game after having previously joked with Brown on the court.

"We always joke around with the flow of the game," Antetokounmpo said. "It's something that I do to my kids, I play around.

"This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."

The Bucks held the lead at half-time, with Antetokounmpo scoring 19 points in the first quarter, his highest-scoring quarter this season. However, they could not hold out for the win as they fell to 2-8.

After the game, Antetokounmpo – who eventually finished with 42 points and 13 rebounds – was complimentary about Brown in an attempt to seemingly smooth things over.

"I think he's an incredible player," he said. "I'm just going to continue to be me. And at the end of the day, if I'm called a child, so be it.

"I just try to go out there and have fun. But again, [he is a] great player, great competitor. If I have another opportunity, I'll do it again."

Brown was called for a flagrant foul against Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter after challenging him in the air, with the official saying it was excessive and unnecessary contact.

The foul was, according to Brown, not intentional or in response to the earlier handshake gesture.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Champions Trophy: PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC After India's Refusal To Visit Pakistan
  2. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  3. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  4. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider
Football News
  1. Turkish Super Lig: Court Sentences Ex-Club President Faruk Koca To Jail For Attacking Referee
  2. Injured Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad
  3. Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Saka, Rice Injuries Do Not Look Good
  4. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  5. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
  2. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
  3. Day In Pics: November 11, 2024
  4. Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar
  5. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign