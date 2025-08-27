Los Angeles Sparks 84-92 Phoenix Mercury, WNBA 2025: Cooper Hails Thomas’ Record-Breaking Performance

WNBA 2025: Alyssa Thomas scored 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists for Phoneix Mercury in the record-breaking performance

Los Angeles Sparks Vs Phoenix Mercury, WNBA 2025: Alyssa Thomas
Los Angeles Sparks Vs Phoenix Mercury, WNBA 2025: Alyssa Thomas in action.
  • Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-84 in WNBA

  • Alyssa Thomas recorded 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists

  • Thomas became the first player to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game

Kahleah Cooper acknowledged Alyssa Thomas is "just too tough to guard" after her Phoenix Mercury team-mate made history during their victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury moved to outright fourth place in the WNBA table after a 92-84 win at Staples Center.

Once again, Thomas played a starring role with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists for her seventh triple-double of the season, a record in a single campaign.

The power forward also became the first player in NBA history to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists during a game.

"She's doing this every night," Copper said. "She's just too tough to guard. She can score. You really want to take away her vision because she can pass. Then, it's a matchup problem every night."

Thomas is also the first player in WNBA or NBA history to score at least 12 rebounds and 15 assists in consecutive games, after posting 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists during Friday's win over the Golden State Valkyries.

"I think this has been my game my entire career," Thomas added. "A lot of credit to my team-mates, knocking down their open shots.

"I'm able to be comfortable and play my game, make the reads that I see, and it was no different tonight."

