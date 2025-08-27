Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-84 in WNBA
Alyssa Thomas recorded 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists
Thomas became the first player to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game
Kahleah Cooper acknowledged Alyssa Thomas is "just too tough to guard" after her Phoenix Mercury team-mate made history during their victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.
Once again, Thomas played a starring role with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists for her seventh triple-double of the season, a record in a single campaign.
The power forward also became the first player in NBA history to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists during a game.
"She's doing this every night," Copper said. "She's just too tough to guard. She can score. You really want to take away her vision because she can pass. Then, it's a matchup problem every night."
Thomas is also the first player in WNBA or NBA history to score at least 12 rebounds and 15 assists in consecutive games, after posting 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists during Friday's win over the Golden State Valkyries.
"I think this has been my game my entire career," Thomas added. "A lot of credit to my team-mates, knocking down their open shots.
"I'm able to be comfortable and play my game, make the reads that I see, and it was no different tonight."