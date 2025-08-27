WNBA: Alyssa Thomas Sets Single-season Record With Seventh Triple-Double Against Los Angeles Sparks

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury passes the ball during the first half of the WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at PHX Arena on August 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury passes the ball during the first half of the WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at PHX Arena on August 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.