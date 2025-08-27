WNBA: Alyssa Thomas Sets Single-season Record With Seventh Triple-Double Against Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA: Thomas tallied 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists to surpass her previous mark of six triple-doubles from 2023, clinching the milestone with a lane jumper at the 2:50 mark

Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury passes the ball during the first half of the WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at PHX Arena on August 22, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Alyssa Thomas set an WNBA single-season record with her seventh triple-double to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a 92-84 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tueday night.

Thomas had 12 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists to break her own record of six triple-doubles set in 2023. She reached the milestone on a shot in the lane with 2:50 remaining.

Thomas, who had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 16 assists in a win on Friday, also became the first player in WNBA history to post at least 10 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game.

The win moved Phoenix (23-14) past New York (23-15) into sole possession of fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Satou Sabally had 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 for Phoenix. Sami Whitcomb made five of her first six 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Dearica Hamby had 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Los Angeles (17-19).

Fever complete season sweep of Storm

Aliyah Boston had 27 points and nine rebounds, Odyssey Sims scored 22 and the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 95-75 to finish a sweep of the three-game season series.

Indiana (20-18) moved past Seattle (20-19) and Golden State (19-18) for sixth in the WNBA standings with six games remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams make the playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Lexie Hull had nine rebounds to help the Fever double up the Storm 42-21 on the boards.

Caitlin Clark (right groin) did not play for the 16th straight game. Clark has not played or practiced since getting injured July 15 but she did participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half for Seattle, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Brittney Sykes added 12 points, and Skylar Diggins had eight assists.

