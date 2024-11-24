If Not A Boxer, Neeraj Goyat Sees Himself As A Kabaddi Defender With A Strong Counter-Attack

Professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, who sees himself as a kabaddi defender with a strong counter-attack if he weren’t in the boxing ring, expressed his excitement for the Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers. (More Sports News)
He also reflected on the sport's evolution and its impact on rural athletes, highlighting the opportunities the league has created for them.
When asked which position he would have played if he had taken up kabaddi, Neeraj Goyat pointed to his fighter's mentality. "I would have been a defender, but one who's also good at counter-attacks. Defense is crucial, but a strong counter game is equally important," he said.
He emphasized kabaddi's deep cultural roots in India, stating, "Our country continues to achieve gold medals in various sports, and kabaddi is deeply rooted in our culture."
Goyat also praised the transformation of the Pro Kabaddi League over the past 11 years, noting how it has opened up opportunities for aspiring players to push beyond their local boundaries.
Goyat highlighted how the Pro Kabaddi League has brought rural athletes into the international spotlight. "These players are no longer just competing in major cities; they now have the chance to showcase their talent on a global stage. The league has provided them with recognition and financial stability," he said.
Goyat also acknowledged Haryana Steelers' commitment to kabaddi, noting, "Their dedication and discipline are key to the sport's growth. It’s this kind of focus that helps the game thrive."