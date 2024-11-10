Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, Noida Leg Preview: UP Yoddhas Face U Mumba In Opener

Gujarat Giants, who desperately need a win, will take on the Haryana Steelers in the second game of the opening night of the Noida leg of PKL season 11

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pro Kabaddi League 11 noida leg launch event
In anticipation of the Noida leg of Pro Kabaddi League 11, a launch event was held in the city on Saturday (November 9). Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to kick off its second leg of season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday, November 10. The opener will feature a clash between home team UP Yoddhas and U Mumba. (Streaming | More PKL News)

Preview For Matches On November 10

The first game of the second leg of PKL season 11 will see home favourites UP Yoddhas take on the young and in-form U Mumba side. The UP Yoddhas have lost their last three games, and will be hoping that home advantage can help them find some form, while U Mumba are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.

After that, the Gujarat Giants, who desperately need a win, will take on the Haryana Steelers. The Haryana Steelers have been in good form, with the likes of Mohammadreza Shadloui and captain Jaideep doing well in recent games. Interestingly, both sides played each other in their previous game in PKL Season 11, and the Gujarat Giants will be looking for revenge in Noida.

In anticipation of the Noida leg, a launch event was held in the city, attended by PKL League Commissioner and Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports, Anupam Goswami, along with team captains Surender Gill (UP Yoddhas) and Sunil Kumar (U Mumba), and head coaches Jasveer Singh (UP Yoddhas) and Gholamreza Mazandarani (U Mumba).

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Dabang Delhi Beat Bengal Warriors To Claim Third Win Of Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Expressing his thoughts on the competitive nature of season 11 as it rolls into Noida, Goswami said, "We can expect this leg to be very competitive, as we saw in the Hyderabad leg, where 25 of the 42 matches were decided by less than seven points. This sets an impressive benchmark for Noida, and we can expect it to go on an upward trajectory. All the teams are equally adept, and with such competition on display, we're confident that the Noida leg will be well received by the fans."

UP Yoddhas' captain Surender Gill shared his excitement about playing in front of the home crowd, saying, "Home advantage provides a significant boost to any team's performance, and we've seen that consistently in PKL. The extra motivation we get from our supporters is incredible, especially as we are dealing with multiple matches in a short span, but our team is well-prepared. We are focused on delivering our best performance in front of our home crowd, and we'll make sure to make every match count."

Meanwhile, U Mumba's captain Sunil Kumar spoke about his desire to bring the trophy back to Mumbai, stating, "The team is performing well right now, and I'm impressed with how our young players are showing great commitment, given most of them are making their PKL debuts just this season.

Action from the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 game between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League 11: Haryana Steelers Brush Aside Gujarat Giants In Comprehensive Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Our primary plan is to maintain this momentum and mindset throughout the tournament. With the way we're performing, I'm confident about our chances to make it to the semifinals and finals. U Mumba last won the title in PKL season 2 back in 2015, and it is time to bring the trophy home for the fans."

Here is the schedule for PKL season 11 matches on Sunday, November 10:

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba – 8 pm

Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers – 9 pm

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bahrain Vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: When, Where To Watch Match 7
  2. SL Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Spinners Star As Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets - Data Debrief
  3. West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs NZ Match
  5. West Indies Vs England, 1st T20I Live Score: Saqib Mahmood Wrecks WI Top Order In Barbados
Football News
  1. Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth, Premier League: Cherries Deserved To Win, Claims Iraola
  2. Wolves 2-0 Southampton: O'Neil Heaps Praise On Cunha After Team's First Premier League Win
  3. West Ham 0-0 Everton, Premier League: Lopetegui Says He Always Works Under Pressure
  4. Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna, La Liga: Militao Set For Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury
  5. Mainz 3-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: BVB Paying Price For Woeful Away Form – Sahin
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  2. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Alcaraz Aiming To Turn 'Motivation' Into Maiden Crown
  4. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  5. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 1 Militant Dead In Sopore Encounter
  2. Manipur: 1 Woman Killed After Militants Attack Farmers In Bishnupur
  3. Kolkata: Junior Doctors Hold Rally Marking Third-Month Of RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder
  4. Delhi: 1 Dead After 2 Shootings Take Place In Kabir Nagar 10 Minutes Apart
  5. Hemant Versus Himanta
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  4. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  5. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
World News
  1. Qatar To Suspend Mediation Efforts On Israel's War On Gaza Until...
  2. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
  3. Kerala To Kent: Indian-Origin Nurse Becomes Labour MP Under Starmer Gov
  4. In Photos: Many Killed, Injured In Suicide Bombing In Pakistan's Quetta
  5. West Asia: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Officially Steps Down; Experts Warn Of Famine In Gaza | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video