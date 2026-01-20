Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Guide: Preview: Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 - live streaming, schedule, venues, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ice hockey match ITBP and Indian Army Khelo India Winter Games in Leh.
File photo of an ice hockey match between ITBP and Indian Army at the Khelo India Winter Games in Leh. Photo: SAI Media
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Khelo India Winter Games 2026 get underway from Tuesday, Jan 20

  • The games will be played at Leh & Gulmarg

  • Over 1200-plus participants are expected at the event

The Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 gets underway from Tuesday, January 20 in Leh. The Khelo India Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports launched with the twin objectives of mass participation and promotion of excellence in sports.

The sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2026 is being held at Leh & Gulmarg. The 1st Chapter of winter games 2026 i.e in 2 ice sports (Ice Hockey & Ice Skating) is being held from 20th Jan 2026 onwards at Leh. The venues for Leh, Ladakh are NDS Stadium, Guphuk Pond & LSRC Army Rink.

The 2nd Chapter of winter games 2026 is in 4 snow sports (Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Snowboard & Nordic Skiing) being held at Gulmarg, J&K are Kangdoori Phase 1 & Golf Course Club.

The event will witness participation of 1200+ participants including 700+ athletes, 141 Support Staff, 113 Technical Officials, 250+ Volunteer and Sports Specific Volunteer and a total of 136 medals are at stake.

Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Schedule

One can refer to the full schedule of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 on the website.

Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Live Streaming

One can watch the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 on the DD Sports platforms.

Published At:
