Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Guide: Preview: Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Khelo India Winter Games 2026 get underway from Tuesday, Jan 20
The games will be played at Leh & Gulmarg
Over 1200-plus participants are expected at the event
The Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 gets underway from Tuesday, January 20 in Leh. The Khelo India Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports launched with the twin objectives of mass participation and promotion of excellence in sports.
The sixth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2026 is being held at Leh & Gulmarg. The 1st Chapter of winter games 2026 i.e in 2 ice sports (Ice Hockey & Ice Skating) is being held from 20th Jan 2026 onwards at Leh. The venues for Leh, Ladakh are NDS Stadium, Guphuk Pond & LSRC Army Rink.
The 2nd Chapter of winter games 2026 is in 4 snow sports (Ski Mountaineering, Alpine Skiing, Snowboard & Nordic Skiing) being held at Gulmarg, J&K are Kangdoori Phase 1 & Golf Course Club.
The event will witness participation of 1200+ participants including 700+ athletes, 141 Support Staff, 113 Technical Officials, 250+ Volunteer and Sports Specific Volunteer and a total of 136 medals are at stake.
Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Schedule
Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Live Streaming
One can watch the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 on the DD Sports platforms.