IOA, WFI To Provide Extensive Support To Olympic-Bound Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat's Request Accepted

IOA and WFI are planning a support team for wrestlers that will include coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, mental conditioning coaches, and other essential staff in the days leading up to the Olympics

vinesh phogat X @geeta_phogat
Vinesh Phogat has sought financial assistance towards a competition and training camp in Madrid followed by a training camp in Boulogne sur-Mer, France. Photo: X/ @geeta_phogat
Indian Olympic Association will provide "extensive support" to the six Olympic-bound wrestlers, with the national Olympic committee and WFI also accepting ace grappler Vinesh Phogat's request for more aid for training. (More Sports News)

Six Indian grapplers -- Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) in the women's section and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) in men's -- have qualified for Paris Games.

IOA president PT Usha said in a statement on Monday that the exercise aims to ensure the peak performance of the wrestlers.

"By providing an extensive support team, we aim to ensure that our wrestlers have access to the best resources, enabling their peak performance. This decision aligns with our commitment to foster an environment where athletes can thrive," said Usha.

IOA and WFI are planning a support team for wrestlers that will include coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, mental conditioning coaches, and other essential staff in the days leading up to the Olympics.

Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh said more support staff will be provided to Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh for her training.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. - X/Phogat_Vinesh
Vinesh Phogat Urges Sports Ministry To Announce Date, Time, Venue, Format Of Paris Olympics Selection Trials

BY PTI

"We will ensure that Vinesh and all our wrestlers receive the necessary support to excel and keep India's flag flying," he said.

Earlier this month, the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had approved multiple proposals from Paris-bound athletes, including Vinesh.

Vinesh has sought financial assistance towards a competition and training camp in Madrid followed by a training camp in Boulogne sur-Mer, France.

She will also compete in the Grand Prix, in Spain, in July before heading to Boulogne sur-Mer for a 20-day training ahead of the Olympic Games.

The IOA-WFI assistance is over and above what the Indian grapplers are getting under the MOC's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

"This initiative is part of the larger mission of the IOA and WFI to continuously improve the training, preparation, and overall support mechanisms available to all Indian athletes. The goal is to create a sustainable model of excellence that can propel Indians to greater heights on the global stage," the IOA statement added.

