Other Sports

IOA Chief PT Usha Declares No Confidence Bid Against Her 'Illegal'; Lambasts Kalyan Chaubey

On Wednesday, Chaubey issued a circular on official IOA letterhead, listing 26 agenda items for the SGM to be held here on October 25. One of the items was a vote of no confidence against Usha

ioa president pt usha X indian gems
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha. Photo: X | Indian Gems
info_icon

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha Thursday barred the IOA staff from taking any instructions from joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey and the rest of the Executive Council members while declaring that the agenda unveiled by him for the October 25 Special General Body Meeting was "illegal and unauthorised". (More Sports News)

On Wednesday, Chaubey issued a circular on official IOA letterhead, listing 26 agenda items for the SGM to be held here on October 25. One of the items was a vote of no confidence against Usha "in light of alleged constitutional violations and actions potentially detrimental to Indian sports".

Chaubey, who had issued the circular "pursuant to a directive from 12 members of IOA EC", had signed it as IOA's joint secretary and acting CEO. Usha declared that Chaubey does not hold the acting CEO's post.

He had earlier served as IOA's acting CEO before Raghuram Iyer took charge of the post in January.

Sunil Chhetri. - X/@IndianFootball
AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Usha, in a press release, termed Chaubey's action as "both illegal and in violation of the IOA Constitution".

"In accordance with Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution, as the President of the IOA, I have already convened the SGM, with due notice issued on 3 October 2024. Further, I have not authorised Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, Jt Secretary IOA to convene any meeting or promulgate an agenda for the SGM on 25 October 2024," she said.

"Therefore, any other agenda or notice for the same meeting, including the one issued by Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, is illegal, unauthorized, and must be viewed as being issued with malafide intent and needs to be disregarded."

Usha had said that Iyer's appointment was approved by the Executive Council (EC) in a meeting on January 5, while his salary was the only issue left to be negotiated.

Twelve members (out of 15) of the IOA Executive Council, including Chaubey, had refused to ratify Iyer's appointment as CEO.

After the acrimonious EC meeting held on September 26, the majority of the EC members had said in a letter sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Chaubey still remained as IOA's acting CEO.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. - X | PT Usha
PT Usha Calls Out EC: Olympic Medallists Deserve Celebration - IOA Is Letting Down Our Athletes

BY PTI

"It has come to my attention that Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, impersonating himself as the Acting CEO of the IOA, has issued an agenda using official IOA stationery for a SGM ... This action is both illegal and in violation of the IOA Constitution," Usha said.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that the current and only CEO of the IOA is Mr. Raghuram lyer, who officially joined the IOA on 15 January 2024. Despite certain members of the IOA EC denying his appointment and withholding his salary for the past nine months, Mr. lyer continues to serve in his role.

According to Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution, SGM may be summoned at any time by the IOA President through the CEO and/or by decision of a simple majority of the Executive Council members.

But, Usha argued that the EC can convene the SGM only after a formal meeting.

"Additionally, it is also worth noting that for the EC members to convene a SGM through the CEO, such a decision can only be taken at an EC Meeting as required by the IOA Constitution, which has not been convened in the recent past," she said in Thursday's press release.

On October 3, Usha had convened the SGM to be held on October 25 at the IOA headquarters here. One of the main items in the agenda was to decide whether the IOA EC was duty-bound to appoint the CEO after the completion of the selection process by the Nomination Committee.

The circular issued by Chaubey on Wednesday had 26 agenda items. The last item says: "To discuss and consider a motion of no confidence against the president in light of alleged constitutional violations and actions potentially detrimental to Indian sports."

While convening the SGM, Usha had said that "this being an SGM, no other agenda items shall be taken up except as provided in the present notice".

The revolting EC members have not directly contested this assertion from Usha but they have implicitly made known their contrary view by the circular from Chaubey.

Usha also revealed that she was approached by "certain senior sports administrators" who requested her to withdraw the agenda for the SGM and call off the meeting.

"The illegal notice issued by Mr. Chaubey now confirms my belief that there is a group of individuals working behind the scenes to disrupt the functioning of the IOA. These individuals clearly have much to hide and are using select EC members to shield themselves from scrutiny," she said.

Passing a no confidence motion requires the presence of three-fourth of total members to form a quorum and support of two-third voting members.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs