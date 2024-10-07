Football

AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri

The decision to go on the quest of tall players also faced backlash from football fans in North-East. However, in a social media post Kalyan Chaubey clarified that he had not said anything about players from North-East

Sunil-chhetri-indian-football
Sunil Chhetri. Photo: X/@IndianFootball
info_icon

Fans were not impressed at the reports which stated that the All India Football Federation is aiming to scout tall footballers and has identified regions in Rajasthan for the same. (More Football News)

As per a report in the Indian Express, the president of AIFF Kalyan Chaubey has told football association in Rajasthan to keep an eye on tall young players and develop their skills.

“During one of my trips around the country watching football, I spotted that players from Rajasthan would stand out because of their height. That made me explore the idea of keeping an eye on them," Chaubey said. "So I spoke to officials of the Rajasthan state association to look for 14-15-year-old boys and develop their skills. There is a high probability that they will be close to 6’3″ or 6’4” when they reach the senior level."

FC Goa boss Manuel Marquez with East Bengal players - ISL
India Vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez Announces 23-Member Squad For The International Friendly - Check Who's In

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Chittorgarh, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Mewar belt have been identified as regions to scout six-foot-plus players, Chaubey said.

The decision has triggered debate among Indian football fans. While some fans pointed out Sunil Chhetri's height to display their dissatisfaction, some cautioned that first focus should be on developing skills.

Some fans also pointed out that Japan, despite having relatively shorter players, are the best Asian side.

A lot of fans also used humour to slam AIFF's decision of trying to find tall players. The decision to go on the quest of tall players also faced backlash from football fans from North-East. However, in a social media post Chaubey clarified that he had not said anything about players from North-East.

Meanwhile, Indian squad to play Vietnam was unveiled on Sunday. India and Vietnam will lock horns in a one-off friendly on October 12 after Lebanon pulled out of a scheduled tri-series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Legend Brian Lara Joins Festivities In India: A Grand Celebration Of Durga Puja In Kolkata
  2. IND Vs BAN 1st T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take Unassailable 1-0 Lead In Series - In Pics
  3. St Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title; Coach Darren Sammy Reveals Aaron Jones' Prediction
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs
  5. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat First In Multan - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
  2. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
  3. Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone, Scottish Premiership: Cerny Double Provides Ibrox Redemption
  4. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Sucic Stunner Salvages Point For Hosts
  5. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Nuno Mendes Rescues Points To Keep Visitors Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: Congress's Haryana CM Candidate In Delhi Ahead Of Results; Security Upped In J&K
  2. Land-For-Jobs Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Granted Bail By Delhi Court
  3. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  4. EAM Jaishankar Calls For UN Reform, Says Global Body Like An 'Old Company, Not Keeping Up With Market'
  5. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. Middle East: Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes; Israel Bombards Gaza, Beirut
  3. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
  4. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  5. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands