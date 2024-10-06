India Vs Vietnam: Manolo Marquez Announces 23-Member Squad For The International Friendly - Check Who's In

The Indian men's national football team will take on Vietnam in an international friendly on October 12 at Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam. Ahead of the much-awaited fixture, head coach Manolo Marquez has announced his 23-man squad for the game. (More Football News)
The Blue Tigers were originally supposed to take part in a tri-nation friendly that included Lebanon. However, the Middle-Eastern country has withdrawn from the tournament, that left the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to request the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) reschedule the India match against Vietnam for October 12.
The match will hold significant importance as a victory could boost Blue Tigers' rankings.
India's 23-member squad for the Vietnam friendly:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.
The match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST as we await the telecast and streaming details of the game. Watch this space for further updates.