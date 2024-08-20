Football

Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Manolo Marquez as the Indian men’s national team head coach, after the sacking of Igor Stimac

Manolo Marquez-football-aiff
Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach Photo: AIFF
info_icon

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) appointed Manolo Marquez as the Indian men’s national team head coach, after the sacking of Igor Stimac. (More Football News)

Four years ago, when a Spanish flight landed in India, many were not familiar with the name, Marquez. But it did not take long for the Spaniard to prove his worth with all the Indian Super League success.

Let us look at who is Manolo Marquez and what he will bring to the table.

Who is Manolo Marquez?

Born in Barcelona, Manolo Marquez is a Spanish professional football manager and a former player, who currently coaches the Indian Super League club FC Goa as well as the Indian national Football team.

After representing clubs like CE Cerdanyola, UA Horta and many more, he retired at the age of 28. Talking about his managerial career, he started off with PB Anguera in Spain. 

He was appointed as the coach of Badalona, and took them to the playoffs in his second season incharge. 

The Spaniard was named as the Las Palmas head coach, and achieved promotion with the B team to the third tier. Later, he was appointed as the boss of the main La Liga side.

First Indian Assignment

Manolo Marquez’s first assignment as an Indian national team head coach will be during the September international window in Hyderabad at the Intercontinental Cup. India will face Syria and Mauritius. 

“The target now is obviously to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup if we speak about competitions. The target is also to improve the level of the Indian players in this case, to reach the next step individually and as a team. We need to improve. I don't like to speak about the ranking because sometimes statistics don’t show the true picture,” Marquez was quoted as saying by AIFF.com when speaking about his ambitions. 

Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach - AIFF
Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future

BY PTI

ISL Experience

Manolo Marquez has been a part of the coaching set-up in India since 2020. He was at the helm at Hyderabad FC for a good three years from 2020 and 2023. 

During his time, he led Hyderabad FC to their first ISL title in 2021-22. 

He then moved to FC Goa ahead of the 2023-24 season and helped them finish third in the table before crashing out in the semi-finals stage to eventual champions, Mumbai City FC.

Conflict of Interest

However, the Manolo Marquez appointment is not all simple and straightforward. The Spaniard will also remain the head coach of the Indian Super League side FC Goa for the 2024-25 season, balancing both duties. 

When asked about the same, the Spaniard was as convincing as ever, just like his successful spells in India thus far.

“It’s not the first time that someone’s done it, and it certainly won’t be the last. It’s all about managing the time, and that should not be a problem for me. When there is a break in the ISL, I will be with the national team. It’s a big challenge, but I’m passionate about it,” he added. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  2. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
  3. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  4. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
  5. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
  2. Igor Stimac Vs AIFF: Former India Football Team Coach Takes National Body To FIFA Over Contract Dispute
  3. World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Messi Out Of Argentina Squad For Upcoming Chile, Colombia Fixtures
  4. Premier League: Lack Of Ruthless Edge Frustrates Tottenham Boss Postecoglou In Leicester Draw
  5. Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men Fight Back For Draw
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  2. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  3. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  4. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'We Are Denying Women Doctors Equality', Says SC; Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  2. Badlapur School Case: Angry Parents Stage Rail Blockade Over Alleged Sex Abuse Of Kindergarten Girls
  3. Day In Pics: August 20, 2024
  4. 'Can't Wait For Another Rape': SC On Kolkata Doctor Case | Top Quotes
  5. Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Calcutta HC Ruling Asking Young Girls To 'Control Sexual Urges'
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  2. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  3. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  4. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  5. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
World News
  1. UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect' After Downing Street Reveals Link To Productivity, Economic Growth
  2. Sri Lanka Sets Expenditure Limits For Presidential Election Campaign For First Time
  3. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  4. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  5. Libya's Powerful Central Bank Governor Fired As Country's Deep Divisions Persist
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: 'We Are Denying Women Doctors Equality', Says SC; Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur