Football

Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future

The 55-year-old Marquez was last month appointed by the All India Football Federation as national men's team head coach in place of Igor Stimac for a tenure of three years

Manolo Marquez-football-aiff
Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach Photo: AIFF
info_icon

Becoming the Indian football team head coach is a "dream come true" for Manolo Marquez but the Spaniard on Sunday candidly said that it will be better if an Indian manages the national side in future. (More Football News)

The 55-year-old Marquez was last month appointed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as national men's team head coach in place of Igor Stimac for a tenure of three years.

During the 2024-25 season, Marquez will also continue his role as FC Goa head coach, managing both club and national team responsibilities concurrently. He will then take on the Indian team's coaching role full-time from 2025 onwards.

"Apart from Spain, India is the country where I have spent the most number of years. Long time ago, I thought I would like to be a national team head coach and I am here. It is a dream come true," Marquez said while addressing his first press conference after his appointment as India head coach.

Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach - AIFF
Manolo Marquez Succeeds Igor Stimac As New India Football Team Head Coach

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"In the future, the national team coach has to be an Indian because he (Indian) will know better how the country works, knows the people of different parts of India. So, this has to be the target of Indian football in the coming years," he added.

Marquez has been in India since 2020, having had three successful seasons with the Hyderabad FC and another season (2023-24) with FC Goa (3rd place finish in the ISL).

His first international assignment will be the three-team Intercontinental Cup which is being hosted by India in Hyderabad from September 3-9. Syria and Mauritius are the other two teams in the tournament.

After that he will be in charge of the team at the VFF Tri-Nation Series to be played in Vietnam from October 9-15. Lebanon is the other country in that tournament besides hosts Vietnam and India. Both the tournaments are during the FIFA international match window.

The national camp for the Intercontinental Cup is set to start from August 30 or 31.

On the possible conflict of interest as he will be India head coach and FC Goa manager simultaneously till the end of 2024-25 season, Marquez said, "It's not a normal situation, no doubt, but it's not the first time and won't be the last time regarding this situation.

"I checked, in international level, there were big names earlier in same situation and in India, I am told there were many (such cases) earlier.

"National team plays when there is no ISL. You won't have any doubt that we will work very hard for the national team."

File photo of Sunil Chhetri - File
'Don't Care If People Kill Me': Sunil Chhetri's Honest View On India's Olympics 'Reality'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Target is 2027 Asian Cup

Having failed to make it to the third round of the joint 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers under Stimac, India are yet to qualify for the continental showpiece. The team will have to play in the qualifying round of the 2027 Asian cup from March next year onwards.

"The target is to improve the level of Indian football -- individually as players as well as a team. No doubt, that will not be immediate but will take time," said the experienced coach who has managed several lower division sides in the Spanish league.

"Our target is to win every match, but the long term one is to qualify for the Asian Cup in 2027. We will get 6-7 games before the Asian Cup qualifiers," Marquez said.

"So, these two upcoming tournaments (Intercontinental Cup and VFF Tri-Nation Series) are important so that we can be in good seeding during the draw (for the Asian Cup qualifiers) in December this year."

Indian players must play abroad, even if it's in lower division

"The best players will have to play at the best level, against stronger opponents. That is how you grow as a player. That is why more Indian players should play in the ISL. That is why my advice to Indian players is to play abroad even if it is lower division leagues.

"They will learn more and improve more (by playing abroad). But the Indian players are comfortable playing in the ISL, in India but I want them to play abroad," Marquez said, adding that Indian football has improved in the last five years but can improve further.

Marquez also said he will pick I-League players for the national team, if they have the requisite level.

Asked what is lacking in an Indian player as seen in his five-year association with the country at club level, he said, "It's the mentality of the players, we need to improve on this. We have to develop that we can do something, we have to be stronger in mentality.

Advertisement

"If the mentality is right, we will get good results. I am optimistic that Indian football will improve step by step and reach the desired place."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  2. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  4. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  5. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea's Reece James Suffers Hamstring Injury Ahead Of New Season
  2. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  3. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  5. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 11, 2024
  2. Anantnag Encounter Day 2: Injured Civilian Succumbs; Army Continues Anti-Terror Op
  3. Story Of A Humble Life: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
  4. 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Held While Infiltrating Into India: BSF
  5. Another Encounter Takes Place In J&K's Kishtwar Near Machail Mata Shrine; No Casualties Reported
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  3. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  4. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  5. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
World News
  1. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  2. Bangladesh Interim Govt Warns Media Shutdown For Misleading News
  3. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  4. Ukraine's President Indirectly Confirms Daring Military Incursion Onto Russian Soil
  5. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13