PT Usha Calls Out EC: Olympic Medallists Deserve Celebration - IOA Is Letting Down Our Athletes

PT Usha revealed that a proposal for a preparatory grant of Rs 2 lakh for each Olympic-bound athlete and Rs 1 lakh for each coach had been blocked by the Finance Committee, notably by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. Photo: X | PT Usha
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Monday said it is "deeply concerning" that the Executive Committee members failed to honour Olympic medallists and accused the Finance Committee of blocking funds intended to support Indian athletes' preparation for the Paris Games. (More Sports News)

India secured six medals, including two historic bronze by young shooter Manu Bhaker, but Usha said the "EC does not want to celebrate their success" and it makes her "very sad."

"These athletes have made the nation proud, and it is the responsibility of the IOA to celebrate their achievements with the respect they deserve. It is deeply concerning that, even after returning home in mid-August, the EC has failed to discuss or take any steps towards organizing a formal felicitation ceremony," she said in a statement.

She revealed that a proposal for a preparatory grant of Rs 2 lakh for each Olympic-bound athlete and Rs 1 lakh for each coach had been blocked by the Finance Committee, notably by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

"I strongly believe that this grant would have given our athletes and their coaches the support they needed in the crucial period leading up to the Olympic Games.

"The refusal to disburse these funds reflects a lack of understanding of the needs of athletes and shows a complete disregard for their preparation and well-being," she stated.

Highlighting the contrast with previous leadership, Usha pointed out that a successful felicitation ceremony was organised for the seven medallists from the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If my predecessors could celebrate the achievements of our athletes during a global pandemic, what is stopping the current EC members from doing the same? These medallists have worked tirelessly to bring honour to our nation, and they deserve to be acknowledged."

Usha questioned the commitment of some EC members, particularly those who are former athletes.

"As someone who has represented India on the world stage, I understand the importance of recognising the hard work, sacrifices, and victories of our athletes. It is disheartening to see that others in positions of power, especially those who have also worn the national colours, are failing to uphold this duty."

IOA President PT Usha. - X | PT Usha
IOA Chief Usha Hands Notice To Treasurer After National Sports Code Violation

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The IOA had planned to award each individual medallist between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, with coaches receiving Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh as part of the official felicitation.

"By not following through on these plans, the IOA is letting down the athletes who have made our country proud. I urge the Executive Committee to take immediate action and ensure that our athletes receive the honours and recognition they deserve."

She reaffirmed her commitment to stand by the athletes, saying: "Our athletes are the heart and soul of Indian sport. I will not rest until they are given the due respect, support, and acknowledgment they have earned."

On Saturday, 12 members of the Executive Council had sent a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organization in an "autocratic" manner after she rejected their demand to remove Raghuram Iyer as IOA CEO during a contentious meeting.

Usha called the accusations "malicious and false," asserting that they aimed to undermine her leadership and the efforts to improve Indian sports. On Sunday, she criticized the dissenting council members for prioritizing personal power and financial gain over the welfare of the sport.

In a press release, Usha on Sunday alleged that several of these EC members have questionable track records, including accusations of gender bias and instances of sexual harassment against them.21 y67i3mj v

