Other Sports

IOA Chief Usha Hands Notice To Treasurer After National Sports Code Violation

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has issued a show cause notice to the governing body’s Treasurer Sahdev Yadav post a complaint that his election breaches the country’s National Sports Code

PT Usha-IOA-Paris Olympics
IOA President PT Usha. Photo: X | PT Usha
info_icon

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has issued a show cause notice to the governing body’s Treasurer Sahdev Yadav after a complaint, that his election breaches the country’s National Sports Code. (More Sports News)

In the letter, Usha has also asked Yadav for a reply by September 24.

"I am writing to you to bring to your attention a formal complaint that the Indian Olympic Association has recently received concerning your eligibility to contest the position of Treasurer in the last elections,” Usha wrote in the letter as quoted by the PTI.

"The complainant cites a ruling from Hon'ble High Court, which, according to the complainant, raises concerns about your eligibility to stand for election," she added.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as well as the International Olympic Committee’s (IOA) Associate Director of National Olympic Committee (NOC) Relations Department Jerome Poivey.

It has also been claimed that Yadav and other officials have continued to violate the age and the tenure cap set by the sports code, which will now require them to resign after over a decade (12 years) in office.

Yadav has also been a former secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation. The complainant has also raised concerns on non-adherence of the Sports Code against members of the IOA

However, the complainant whose identity has been withheld, has asked for removal of the individuals from the IOA executive committee with immediate effect. 

These developments further add to the clash within the IOA.

PT Usha has been in disagreement with the governing body’s Executive Council of members from early 2024, they were looking to sideline her with their acts, one among which included a termination letter to an official who was appointed by her. 

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. - Photo: X | Cric Crazy Johns
Vinesh Phogat Reveals Fresh Details About Paris Ordeal, Claims No Help From PT Usha

BY Jagdish Yadav

This came after the Executive Council members had claimed that they signed a suspension order stating Raghuram Iyer's appointment as IOA CEO in January as void.

They also have claimed that they had terminated Ajay Narang from the post of executive assistant to IOA president, and Usha had acknowledged the receipt of the termination letter but disapproved it as absolute nullity.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  3. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
Football News
  1. Wayne Rooney, Gareth Barry, Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Are The Ultimate Premier League 'Barclaysmen'?
  2. Brighton Vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Preview, Key Players
  3. Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Boss Signs New Long-Term Contract, To Stay Till 2027
  4. Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On
  5. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  2. PAK 5-1 CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China To Join India In Semi-Finals
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged, Says MEA; 50 More To Be Rescued
  2. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  3. RG Kar Protest: 15-Member Delegation, No Live Telecast, Says Bengal Govt's Fresh Invite For Meeting
  4. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Key Student Voice During Emergency & Lifelong Communist, Passes Away
  5. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?