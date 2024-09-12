Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has issued a show cause notice to the governing body’s Treasurer Sahdev Yadav after a complaint, that his election breaches the country’s National Sports Code. (More Sports News)
In the letter, Usha has also asked Yadav for a reply by September 24.
"I am writing to you to bring to your attention a formal complaint that the Indian Olympic Association has recently received concerning your eligibility to contest the position of Treasurer in the last elections,” Usha wrote in the letter as quoted by the PTI.
"The complainant cites a ruling from Hon'ble High Court, which, according to the complainant, raises concerns about your eligibility to stand for election," she added.
A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as well as the International Olympic Committee’s (IOA) Associate Director of National Olympic Committee (NOC) Relations Department Jerome Poivey.
It has also been claimed that Yadav and other officials have continued to violate the age and the tenure cap set by the sports code, which will now require them to resign after over a decade (12 years) in office.
Yadav has also been a former secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation. The complainant has also raised concerns on non-adherence of the Sports Code against members of the IOA.
However, the complainant whose identity has been withheld, has asked for removal of the individuals from the IOA executive committee with immediate effect.
These developments further add to the clash within the IOA.
PT Usha has been in disagreement with the governing body’s Executive Council of members from early 2024, they were looking to sideline her with their acts, one among which included a termination letter to an official who was appointed by her.
This came after the Executive Council members had claimed that they signed a suspension order stating Raghuram Iyer's appointment as IOA CEO in January as void.
They also have claimed that they had terminated Ajay Narang from the post of executive assistant to IOA president, and Usha had acknowledged the receipt of the termination letter but disapproved it as absolute nullity.