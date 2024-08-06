Other Sports

Indian Wrestlers At Paris 2024: Vinesh To Face Nightmare Opponent Susaki In Opener; Nisha Taken For Scan

Vinesh Phogat faces an uphill battle in her opening match against undefeated Tokyo gold medalist Yui Susaki

vinesh phogat X @geeta_phogat
Vinesh Phogat is appearing in her third Olympics. Photo: X/ @geeta_phogat
info_icon

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was on Monday handed a tough draw in the Paris Olympics as she is set to open against reigning Olympic champion and four-time World Champion Yui Susaki, who is yet to lose a match in her international career. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

It will be a Herculean task for Vinesh to clear the first round given that she is up against the Japanese, who won the gold at Tokyo Games without conceding a single point.

However, it could be a blessing in disguise also, since Susaki will be favourite to reach the final and it can open up the repechage route for Vinesh, who dropped down to women's 50kg category from 53kg weight-class.

Vinesh is appearing in her third Olympics.

Injured Nisha Dahiya Taken For Wrist Scan

Nisha Dahiya, who had made a stupendous start to her campaign in the women's 68kg class with win over Ukraine but suffered a terrible hand injury against Korea's Sol Gum Pak, had to be taken to a medical facility inside the Games Village for scan.

India's Nisha, right, reacts after the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, left, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
What Happened To Nisha Dahiya: With Twisted Arm, Dislocated Finger Wrestler Put Up Brave Fight - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It was 100 percent intentional, they hurt her intentionally. We had seen, there was an instruction from the Korean corner. They attacked the joint. They have taken away the medal from her," India's national coach Virender Dahiya told PTI.

"The way Nisha had started, the medal was in her neck and it has been taken away. The attacks were clear, the counter-attack worked and the defence was compact. She had beaten the same wrestler at the Asian Qualifier, there was no way Nisha was losing this."

If the Korean makes the final, Nisha can bounce back in the medal contention but even if she gets the repechage, the extent of injury would decide if she will be able to take the mat or not.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
  3. Chelsea To Face Braga Or Servette In Europa Conference League
  4. Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit
  5. Joao Neves Joins PSG From Benfica On Five-Year Deal
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  2. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  3. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  4. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  5. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  2. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  3. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Dissolves Parliament, Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia; Hasina In India | Top Points
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs