What Happened To Nisha Dahiya: With Twisted Arm, Dislocated Finger Wrestler Put Up Brave Fight - Video

Nisha Dahiya suffered multiple injures during women's freestyle 68kg quarter-final bout Just a minute away from clinching a semi-final spot

Nisha Dhaiya (in red)
India's Nisha, right, reacts after the women's freestyle 68kg wrestling quarterfinal match against North Korea's Sol Gum Pak, left, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Indian grappler Nisha Dahiya sustained multiple injuries to her hands on Monday in the quarterfinal contest in the women's 68kg freestyle category At Paris Olympics 2024, against Pak Sol Gum of North Korea on Monday, August 5. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

She was fighting on the wrestling mat, troubled by excruciating pain from a dislocated finger and twisted arm. Free from fear, her eyes were but a mirror to the war raging inside. Behind the strong determination, silent tears said it all about the pain she was going through.

Though she had surged to an 8-2 lead over Pak Sol Gum of South Korea, the injury meant she lost grip on the bout and for now shattered her medal hopes. But with a repechage in place, the Indian grappler has one last chance to fight for a medal.

Nisha Dahiya Quarter-Final Bout Highlights - Video

Just a minute away from clinching a semi-final spot, Dahiya, requested a medical timeout to address her finger injury.

Nisha Dahiya - Instagram/ @nisha_dahiya_07
Nisha Dahiya Wrestling At Paris Olympics Through Doubts - Journey From Almost Quitting To The Games

BY Minal Tomar

After receiving treatment, she returned to the mat but soon signaled for help again due to shoulder pain. Even with these significant setbacks, Dahiya persevered and completed the match.

