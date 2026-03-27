Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1: India Win 10 Medals; Compound Archers Dominate, Secure Two Golds

Indian compound archers display a dominant performance at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 at Bangkok by winning the mixed team gold medal and sweeping the men's individual event

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India win ten medals Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 2026 archery result
Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan won Compound mixed team gold medal at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1. Photo: india_archery/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India clinch a total of ten medals from the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1

  • Compound archers win two gold medals, sweep men's individual event

  • Recurve team scalp two silver medals

Indian compound archers delivered a dominant performance, clinching the mixed team gold and women's team silver, while also sweeping the men's individual podium at the Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, at Bangkok on Friday.

India also bagged two silver medals in the recurve section in the afternoon session to take their tally to two gold, four silver and four bronze, surpassing their eight-medal haul at the previous edition.

But in gold medal count, India fared poorly as compared to the last edition when they clinched five yellow metals.

It boiled down to their poor show in the recurve section where none of the archers could manage a gold, while they returned empty-handed in men's individual section and mixed team event.

In 2025, India had a gold-silver finish in men's recurve individual, while mixed team bagged a silver.

The highlight of the day was a clean sweep in the men's compound individual section, where Uday Kamboj edged past Prathamesh Jawkar 145-144 in a thrilling all-Indian final to clinch his maiden international gold, while seasoned campaigner Rajat Chauhan secured a bronze.

It was an ice cool Chauhan who confirmed the Indian clean sweep when he used all his experience to drill in three perfect arrows in the final end to down local favourite Peerawat Rattanapongkiat 145-144 in a tense bronze playoff.

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The 31-year-old former World Championships silver medallist had a two-point deficit after three ends.

Chauhan overturned the deficit in the fourth end where he dropped just one point while Peerawat slipped to 27 points, shooting in the '8-ring'.

Locked 115-all heading into the final end, Chauhan struck three perfect 10s to seal the match by a solitary point to earn India's fourth bronze medal.

It also confirmed a clean sweep by the country's archers in the event as it was an all-Indian final in the following match.

Kamboj Stuns Jawkar For Maiden Gold

In a battle of two 22-year-olds, comeback man Kamboj emerged victorious in a closely-fought contest against the more decorated Prathamesh Jawkar, winning 145-144 to claim his maiden international gold.

The match saw momentum fluctuating, with former World Cup and Asian Games gold medallist Jawkar leading 59-57 after the second end.

Kamboj, however, bounced back to level the scores at 87-87 in the third end before capitalising on a slight lapse from his opponent in the fourth end to take a 116-115 lead.

He then held his nerve in the final end to seal a memorable win in his comeback tournament.

Eighteen-year-old Tejal Salve defeated Mariia Dimidiuk, a Russian archer competing under a neutral flag, 144-135 to win the bronze in the women's compound individual section.

Tejal dropped just six points across 15 arrows in a clinical performance to secure her second Asia Cup medal, having won gold in Stage 2 in Singapore earlier.

Mixed Team Gold For Chauhan-Chikitha

Earlier in the morning session, the top-seeded compound mixed team pair of Chikitha Taniparthi and Rajat Chauhan held their nerve to edge past second-seeded Malaysia 158-156 in a tense gold-medal clash.

In a contest defined by precision and composure, the difference was the narrow margins as India dropped just two points across 16 arrows, while Malaysia dropped four.

The Indian duo got off to a perfect start with four consecutive 10s and maintained their rhythm despite minor lapses in the middle phase. After three ends, they held a slender one-point lead at 118-117.

The Malaysian pair of Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki briefly seized momentum in the third end, shooting a perfect 40 while India managed 39.

However, in the decisive final end, Chikitha and Chauhan showcased their experience under pressure, firing four successive 10s to close out the match.

Malaysia could only manage 39, handing India a two-point victory.

The gold also marked a significant turnaround after India had returned empty-handed in the mixed team event in the previous edition.

Later, the Indian women's compound team comprising Chikitha, Raj Kaur and Tejal Salve settled for a silver after going down 227-229 to Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Yunussova and Roxana Yunussova in the final.

Despite the loss, it was an improvement from their bronze-medal finish in the last edition.

India started strongly and led 115-113 at the halfway stage after 12 arrows. However, a below-par third end saw them shoot 54, while Kazakhstan produced a decisive 58 to overturn the deficit and take a 171-169 lead.

The fourth and final end was evenly matched and locked at 58-58 as Kazakhstan's third-end advantage proved decisive as India settled for a silver.

No Gold In Recurve: Ridhi, Men's Team Bag Silver

India also secured two silver medals in the recurve section, with Ridhi Phor finishing runner-up in the women’s individual event.

Ridhi went down 2-6 to Mongolia's 18-year-old Oyun-Erdene Baasandorj in the final, with the set scores reading 26-26, 24-25, 28-29 and 28-28.

The Indian men's recurve team of Devaang Gupta, Sukhchain Singh and Juyel Sarkar, who entered the final as top seeds, also settled for a silver after a narrow defeat to Kazakhstan's Dastan Karimov, Ilfat Abdullin and Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay.

The match ended 4-4 in regulation (52-56, 52-49, 56-50, 53-56), before Kazakhstan clinched the shoot-off 30-27 to win gold.

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