Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9

The Indian men's team winning run at the 45th Chess Olympiad came to halt after they drew 2-2 against reigning champions Uzbekistan in round 9 of the open section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Friday. (More Sports News)
Arjun Erigaisi drew against Shamsiddin Vakhidov as D Gukesh, R Praggnanadhaa and Vidit Gujrathi played out draws with Nodirbek Andusattorov, Javokhir Sindarov and Jakhongir Vakhidov respectively.
The Indian men are likely to retain the sole lead on 17 points and this was another step forward towards a historic maiden gold medal.
Earlier, the men's team had defeated Iran 3.5-0.5 margin in round 8 on Thursday, September 19 to claim eight wins from as many rounds at the tournament.
The win over Iran had stretched India's lead at the top of the table. However, their draw against Uzbekistan put an end to their winning run.
(with PTI inputs)