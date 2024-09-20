Other Sports

India At Chess Olympiad 2024: Uzbekistan Coach Vladimir Kramnik Files Official Complaint - Reason Revealed

Speaking to Chess24.com, Kramnik stated that he did not say that the phones were being used in the playing area but their existence wasn't allowed

D Gukesh-Chess-FIDE-X-Photo
Indian grandmaster D Gukesh at the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024. Photo: X/FIDE_chess
Controversy erupted during India's clash against Uzbekistan in Round 9 of the Chess Olympiad 2024 when grandmaster and Uzbek coach Vladimir Kramnik registered an official complaint about the existence of phones inside the playing hall. (More Sports News)

The Indian team, featuring some of the hottest talents in world chess, entered the contest as the only unbeaten outfit at the 45th Chess Olympiad being held in Budapest, Hungary.

With eight wins in eight rounds in the Open section, India are in prime position to win their maiden Olympiad crown. And the Uzbeks are the defending champions.

Breaking the news, Mike Klein reported: "Here's a developing story from inside the playing hall. I am not sure you caught it on camera but Kramnik, the captain of the Uzbekistan team registered an official complaint about the existence of phones inside the playing hall."

Kramnik was a 14-time World Champion and also won the Olympiad three times with the Russian team. Born in Tuapse, the 49-year-old is known for drawing his fair share of controversies, including violating chess.com's terms of service and was banned from tournaments after he was caught playing on Denis Khismatullin's account.

It's worth taking note that Kramnik had helped the young crop of Indian players including R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh, now two of the finest brains in the board game, back in 2019 and 2020 as a trainer. But now, he's guiding an equally impressive line-up of Uzbek players. Two years ago, Uzbekistan won the title in Chennai, India.

He also held suspicion of world no. 3 Hikaru Nakamura's streak of wins. Nihal and Arjun Erigaisi's former trainer Srinath Narayanan had called Kraminik's accusations as 'too ludicrous to merit attention'.

"To catch you up, ChessBase India do have permission to record the Indian boards in the Open section and they used four individual cellphones on tripods to film those," Klein told chess24. "I spoke to ChessBase India earlier in the tournament, and they said those phone are all on aeroplane mode. In fact, they have to be, in order to be able to last six hours without the battery dying."

