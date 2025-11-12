FIDE Lodges Formal Ethics Complaint Against Former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has filed a complaint with its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission against Vladimir Kramnik
The case cites a two-year harassment pattern, backed by testimonies from Navara and Naroditsky’s associates
Top players and officials, including Emil Sutovsky, Carlsen, Nakamura, and Nihal Sarin, condemned Kramnik’s comments as harmful to chess
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has formally filed a complaint with its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) against former world champion Vladimir Kramnik, accusing him of repeatedly making public and unfounded cheating allegations against grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara.
In a statement, FIDE confirmed that it had "formally submitted a complaint to the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) naming former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik as the respondent."
The federation said the complaint "outlines a pattern of conduct over roughly two years and cites several public statements and materials that FIDE considers relevant to potential violations related to harassment and the insulting of an individual’s dignity."
The submission includes testimony and information from Navara and individuals close to Naroditsky, whose death earlier this year shocked the chess world. “These matters will now be reviewed under the established procedures of the EDC,” the statement added.
FIDE said its Management Board reviewed the case before referring it to the disciplinary body. "FIDE has taken this step to ensure that all relevant statements and evidence are examined by an independent disciplinary body and that the process is conducted fairly and with respect for all individuals involved," the federation said.
Naroditsky, 29, was found dead in North Carolina after facing a barrage of cheating accusations from Kramnik. The American grandmaster, known for his commentary and online presence, had withdrawn from public chess activity amid psychological struggles.
Following his death, Kramnik drew further criticism after suggesting in a social media post that Naroditsky might have engaged in substance abuse.
FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky had condemned those remarks as "appalling and outright shameful," while leading players including Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Nihal Sarin expressed outrage over Kramnik’s comments and their damaging impact.
Explaining the disciplinary process, EDC chairwoman Yolander Persaud said, "Once a complaint is filed, the EDC Chair reviews it to determine if it is admissible. If accepted, the Chair identifies the charges and forwards the case to a First Instance Chamber, which will then notify both parties of the registration."
She added, "The respondent is informed of the initiation of disciplinary proceedings and has up to three weeks to submit a response and any supporting documents. If additional information is required, a second exchange of statements may take place, with each party given up to two weeks to reply. After reviewing all materials, the panel will deliberate privately and issue its decision."
FIDE reiterated its commitment to a transparent, fair, and independent ethical review process, saying that any decision, including possible sanctions, will be announced by the Commission in due course.
