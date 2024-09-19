D Gukesh's Endgame In Wei Yi Win Compared To Magnus Carlsen | Videos And Reactions

The 18-year-old was supposed to face Ding Liren, his opponent at the upcoming World Championship for the title. However, China announced the reigning world champion Liren had been rested for the tie, leading to Yi and Gukesh havinf a face-off. Before Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna had all drawn their respective matches against their Chinese opponents. The winner of the Gukesh-Yi match would decide the winner of the India-China encounter.