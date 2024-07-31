India's Swapnil Kusale is set to compete in the final of the men's Rifle 50m 3-Positions event at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
The 28-year-old Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round which took place on Wednesday at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Paris.
The Rifle 50m 3P event involves participants firing twenty shots in three positions each: kneeling, prone and standing.
In his 60 shots, Kusale finished with 590 points with 38 inner 10s to finish inside the qualification zone. The top eight from the qualification round advance to the final where medals are decided.
India's other challenger in the event, Aishwarya Tomar, could not make it to the final after he finished 11th with 589 points. Tomar was inside the top eight for the majority of the qualifier but a 95-point first series in the standing position pushed the 23-year-old out.
The final of the event takes place on Thursday, August 1.
Shooting has been the only event that has given India medals so far in this Olympics. Manu Bhaker first won a bronze in the 10m air pistol event and then combined with Sarabjot Singh to again clinch a bronze in the mixed team 10m pistol competition.
India also narrowly missed a medal when Arjun Babuta finished fourth in the men's 10m air rifle event.