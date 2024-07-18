Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Swimmer Srihari Nataraj's Personal Better Can Open Medal Tally

Having secured direct qualification for the previous Tokyo Olympics, the entry to the Paris Games through the Universality Quota was not ideal by the Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj's own admission. But he has opted not to dwell on the disappointment

Srihari Nataraj X Swimming Federation of India
Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj. Photo: X| Swimming Federation of India
info_icon

Standing on the 2023 National Games podium adorned with 10 medals, eight of them gold, ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj was utterly exhausted. (More Sports News)

After all, he had been competing non-stop at major events since 2017 when he was just 16, and the relentless competitive grind, coupled with the rigours of training had finally taken a toll on his body.

"I just needed time off to rest because my 2023 season was crazy and so hectic with so many races. I think if I didn't take any time off, my body would have broken down by now," Nataraj told PTI in an interview.

"And it could have led to an injury or I would have lost the drive to train. My body was under so much stress. I kind of just needed a few weeks off just to let my body rest," he added.

Refreshed after the much-needed break, the 23-year-old is ready for his second Olympics, where he will compete in the 100m backstroke event. Nataraj qualified for the Paris Games via the Universality Quota, which allows countries to recommend their two highest-ranked swimmers for the showpiece if no one makes the cut through the regulation process.

Having secured direct qualification for the previous Tokyo Olympics, the entry to the Paris Games through the Universality Quota was not ideal by Nataraj's own admission. But he has opted not to dwell on the disappointment.

"It was annoying and disappointing that I didn't get the qualifying time because I had been training really well. But I'm not really bothered about what happened," he asserted.

"I got the quota spot. It might be a step back, but I still got the spot. And now I can spend the coming weeks either thinking 'oh, this is not the way I wanted it'. Or I can focus on what I want to do in Paris. So, I'm taking it as motivation."

Since returning from the break, Nataraj has been training better, which resulted in two silver medals at the Mare Nostrum meet in Spain and France in May.

"This season, the training's been so much better than last season. It's so good. I think it's all because of that break," he said.

There have been times when Nataraj has come close to a podium finish but missed out by a fraction of a second. Some other times, his best performance has not come at the right time.

"I think it just hasn't clicked on race day yet," he conceded.

Nataraj has not been able to improve his best time in the 100m backstroke since 2021, when he clocked 53.77s.

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. - (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: This Is What Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu And Others Will Wear

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

However, he and his coach Nihar Ameen have been able to identify where exactly the Bengaluru swimmer has been lacking.

"I think it's just race execution. I am working on having a little more speed -- front end speed and a little more natural speed so that I don't have to put in as much effort on the first 50," he explained.

He has been able to improve his first 50m and claims to have gone "fastest I've ever been" in training.

"We're doing a lot more high intensity explosive short sprints. And we're just hoping that it converts in time and I can open the first 50 a little more effortlessly.

"I've always had good capacity in good second 50m."

Nataraj, who has a season's best of 54.68s, aims to better his personal best time which would put him in semifinal contention at the Paris Games.

"I just have a goal towards trying to get a personal best. And I think if I make a personal best, it puts me in a good spot to be in the semifinals."

