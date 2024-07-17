Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Kapil Dev's Advice To Athletes - 'Express Yourself' In France

India will be represented by a strong 117-member athlete contingent in Paris and the country hopes to better seven-medal count it logged in Tokyo

Kapil Dev Paris Olympics 2024 File Photo
India's former Cricket World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev. File Photo
info_icon

Former India skipper Kapil Dev, on Wednesday, advised Olympic-bound Indian athletes to express themselves fearlessly at the mega-event starting July 26 and hoped that the country would hit double digit mark on the medals tally.  (More Sports news)

India will be represented by a strong 117-member athlete contingent in Paris and the country hopes to better seven-medal count it logged in Tokyo.

"I can't really say for anybody but I can just wish them all the luck and hope we should win more medals this year and that's important," Kapil, who is also the president of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) said here on the sidelines of the launch of second edition of the Trinity Golf Champions League (TGCL).

"My advise to all (Indian athletes) would be to go and express yourself. I cross my finger and why not if we believe it (double digit medal haul) will happen."

Kapil, however, refrained from commenting on Indian cricket and newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"If Gautam Gambhir is taking that position (of head coach of Indian cricket team), I wish good luck to him and the team. I hope they do better than what we have done previously. I want to wish the Indian players all the best."

Indian race walker Suraj Panwar (first from left) at the Youth Olympics 2018. - X | Athletics Federation Of India.jpg
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Race Walker Suraj Panwar Chases Dreams In Debut Entry

BY PTI

Kapil, who played a lot of amateur event back in the day, hoped that the sport will continue to grow in the country.

"When I started playing cricket, I never thought golf will reach this height. I hope to see golf reaching the heights of cricket one day," he said.

"We just need good sponsors to promote the game. Without sponsors nothing is possible. In 5 years time we should reach there," added Kapil, who is the ambassador of TGCL and also plays in the league.

Buoyed by the resounding success of the inaugural season last year, which featured four teams, TGCL this year will feature eight teams -- seven from India and one from Sri Lanka. The event will be held in Bengaluru from September 2 to 7.

The league is a IPL kind of a venture and will be played in the Ryder Cup format with 20 players in each team, which includes professional, celebrity and amateur golfers playing together.

The winning team will be richer by Rs 30 lakh, while second and third placed sides will get Rs 15 and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

"It's a unique concept, never seen something like this. I hope the prize money for the winners of TGCL will one million dollars in the next five years," Kapil said.

The eight teams participating in this year's TGCL are debutants Wave Riders,

The eight teams participating in this year's TGCL are debutants Wave Riders,

Mumbai Warriors, Chandigarh Titans, Chennai Hustlers, Dakshin Rangers, Lahari Lions, Golfism and Colombo Lions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  2. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  4. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  2. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  3. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  4. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  5. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Ek Din Jaana Hi Tha...': Bhole Baba's Controversial Statement On Hathras Stampede That Killed 121
  2. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda Encounter
  3. Nara Lokesh Invites IT Firms To Relocate To Vizag Amid Concerns Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill
  4. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  5. 'Drunk' Son Of Sharad Pawar's NCP Leader Crashes Speeding Car Into Temp Trunk | VIDEO
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Opted For An Intimate Wedding At Their House In Mumbai
  2. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  3. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  5. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. Thailand Hotel Deaths: After Cyanide Traces In Cups, Police Suspect Murder-Suicide | What We Know
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism