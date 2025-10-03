Pro Kabaddi League 2025: U Mumba Trounce Gujarat Giants, Climb To Fourth In Points Table

Continuing his red-hot form from the previous match, Sandeep Kumar once again led the charge for U Mumba with 16 points to his name, while Rinku and Sunil Kumar bagged High Fives each

Updated on:
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba match report Pro Kabaddi league 2025
Action from the Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi league 2025 match in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
Summary
Summary of this article

  • U Mumba beat Gujarat Giants 40-25

  • Giants at bottom of Pro Kabaddi League standings with four points

  • U Mumba level on points with third-placed Telugu Titans

U Mumba jumped to fourth on the Pro Kabaddi League 12 points table after securing a massive 40-25 win over the Gujarat Giants at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (October 2, 2025).

Sandeep Kumar once again led the charge for U Mumba with 16 points to his name, while Rinku and Sunil Kumar bagged High Fives each.

U Mumba began the contest with greater authority in the opening exchanges, carving out a 10-6 lead over the Giants by the 10th minute of the first half. Both sides traded empty raids early on before Rakesh and Ankit Dahiya picked up points for the Giants, while Ajit Chouhan and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh chipped in for U Mumba. The defensive units held firm in patches, with Sunil Kumar and Rinku effecting strong tackles to keep the Giants in check.

Continuing his red-hot form from the previous match, Sandeep once again proved to be U Mumba’s go-to raider in the early phase with five points in as many raids. His successful raids, including dismissals of Nitin Panwar and Mohammadreza Shadloui, gave his team the upper hand. Despite Dahiya’s spirited efforts for the Giants, U Mumba’s balanced approach in attack and defence ensured they stayed comfortably ahead by four points.

The second phase of the first half saw U Mumba completely take charge of proceedings with a strong defensive and offensive display. While the Giants tried to introduce Parteek Dahiya for some spark, he was quickly neutralised by Lokesh and Zafardanesh. Sunil once again marshalled the defence superbly, picking up key tackles on Rakesh to deny the Giants' momentum.

Related Content

In the attack, Sandeep not only kept the scoreboard ticking but also inflicted an ALL OUT around the ninth minute, dismissing Shadloui and Rohit Nandal in quick succession. That swung the contest firmly in U Mumba’s favour as they went into halftime with a commanding 23-11 lead over Gujarat Giants, leaving the latter with plenty to think about in the break.

U Mumba continued to dominate in the early stages of the second half, extending their lead. The Giants tried to stem the momentum with substitutions, but U Mumba’s defence, led by Rinku this time, repeatedly thwarted their advances. Sandeep, however, remained the central figure, orchestrating successful raids despite occasional tackles from the Giants’ defenders.

Sandeep’s efforts were complemented by Ajit and the defence, with the raider executing key raids to take advantage of the Giants’ vulnerabilities. Another ALL OUT swung in U Mumba’s favour during this period, effectively consolidating their dominance. By the ninth minute of the second half, U Mumba had built a commanding 33-16 lead over Gujarat Giants.

U Mumba maintained their dominance in the final phase of the match, controlling both attack and defence to deny the Giants any chance of a comeback. Despite the Giants introducing fresh raiders, U Mumba’s defenders executed timely tackles to keep the scoreboard firmly in their favour.

Sandeep continued to spearhead the raids, combining well with Anil and Ajit Chouhan to pick off key Giants players. The Giants struggled to find rhythm in the closing minutes, with most raids ending in empty or unsuccessful attempts. U Mumba’s strategic substitutions and patient play ensured they extended their lead, ultimately sealing a dominant 15-point victory.

