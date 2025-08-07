Valkyries 72-78 Aces, WNBA: A'Ja Wilson Leads Las Vegas To Road Win Over Golden State

A'Ja Wilson tallied 27 points and knocked down all 11 of her foul shots as Las Vegas Aces (16-14) swept a home-and-home series with Golden State Valkyries (14-15) to take a 1 1/2-game lead over the Valkyries for the WNBA's final play-off spot

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Las Vegas Aces centre Aja Wilson celebrates.
Las Vegas Aces centre A'ja Wilson celebrates.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A'Ja Wilson stars as Las Vegas Aces close the third quarter on a 13-4 run to take control

  • Tiffany Hayes leads Golden State with 14 points and nine rebounds in her return from a two-game absence due to a left leg injury

  • Aces make just 5 of 27 3-point attempts (18.5 per cent) and the Valkyries go 4 of 22 from beyond the arc (18.2 per cent)

A'Ja Wilson's clutch free-throw shooting helped the Las Vegas Aces to a 78-72 road win over the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

Wilson finished with 27 points and knocked down all 11 of her foul shots as Las Vegas (16-14) swept a home-and-home series with Golden State (14-15) to take a 1 1/2-game lead over the Valkyries for the WNBA's final play-off spot.

The Aces, who rolled to a 101-77 win over Golden State on Sunday, only made one field goal in the final six minutes of the rematch – a Jewell Loyd three-pointer with 3:38 to play. They did make 9 of 14 free throws over that stretch, however, with Wilson converting six of them, including four in the final 34 seconds.

Loyd finished with 14 points and Jackie Young tallied 14 points and five steals for Las Vegas, which closed the third quarter on a 13-4 run to take control.

Neither team shot well from long range, with the Aces making just 5 of 27 3-point attempts (18.5 per cent) and the Valkyries going 4 of 22 from beyond the arc (18.2 per cent).

Tiffany Hayes led Golden State with 14 points and nine rebounds in her return from a two-game absence due to a left leg injury, while Janelle Salaun scored 13.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance